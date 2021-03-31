NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet is proud to announce this March's Patient Safety campaign, which provides key information on the top patient safety concerns plaguing healthcare today, while also highlighting the leading solutions. We hear from medical experts, patient safety activists, and leading organizations on how they are working to maximize patient safety by minimizing the amount of preventable medical errors.
Medical errors are the third leading cause of death in the United States, with over 1,000 people dying from these preventable mistakes every day. Globally, medical error is believed to kill more people than HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis combined.
Lending his voice to this campaign is Dr. David W. Bates, internationally renowned for his work advancing safety and quality in healthcare, who discusses the new technologies advancing healthcare safety. Karen Feinstein, CEO of the Jewish Healthcare Foundation and a leading voice in patient safety, argues for the creation of a National Patient Safety Authority (NPSA), which would standardize medical error protocols to minimize preventable mistakes nationwide. The proposed organization would follow a model set out by other industries. We also hear from top patient safety activists, who share the powerful stories that inspired their work.
The print component of the "Patient Safety" campaign is distributed within today's edition of USA TODAY in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, DC, Dallas, Houston, Detroit, San Francisco, South Florida, Atlanta, Denver, Minneapolis, Baltimore, Philedelphia, North/Central Florida, Carolinas, Nashville, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, & Seattle, with circulation of approximately 200,000 copies and an estimated readership of 600,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: futureofpersonalhealth.com
This campaign was made possible with the support of Stryker Corporation, Mölnlycke Health Care USA LLC, Jewish Healthcare Foundation, National Hemophilia Foundation, Clearwave Inc, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The Leapfrog Group, Patient Safety Movement Foundation, International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua), Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), The Joint Commission, Institute for Safe Medical Practices (ISMP), The Josie King Foundation, Mothers Against Medical Error, Emily Jerry Foundation, Electronic Health Records Association (EHR), and the American Telemedicine Association (ATA).
