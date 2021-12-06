NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With diabetes and pre-diabetes growing steadily within the United States, this campaign aims to raise awareness for easier management for both people living with diabetes and their healthcare providers and caregivers. It will also highlight the newest innovations in treatment and management technology, allowing patients to live life to the fullest while carefully managing their diabetes as the nation continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Distributed in today's edition of USA TODAY and online through Mediaplanet's health content hub, "Diabetes Empowerment" will serve as the leading wellness guide for the diabetic community, as well as an educational resource to readers corresponding with the CDC's Prevalence of Diagnosed Diabetes Cases Maps.
The campaign takes a focus on the relationship between eye care, foot care, and insulin management, an often-overlooked intersection of essential care that demands attention. This call to action for those with diabetes to take charge of their health is cultivated by well-respected associations such as the ADA, AHA, JDRF, DiabetesSisters, and many more.
At the core of the campaign is an emphasis on health equity that addresses disparities seen in diabetes treatment, and how we can overcome racial, social, and economic barriers to better health. This campaign was made in partnership with industry leaders such Genentech, Alimera Sciences, Viatris Inc, Peripheral Neuropathy Research Inc, Propét Walking Shoes, and JDRF. We invite you to explore the campaign in USA TODAY and online at futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/diabetes/ [futureofpersonalhealth.com __title__ ], and join us in empowering those living with diabetes.
