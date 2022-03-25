Mediaplanet's "Employee Well-Being & Engagement" campaign, found within USA Today and online, sheds light on how employers can help more effectively promote a successful work culture.
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the ongoing pandemic continues to transform where and how people work, employers need to rethink how they are championing employee engagement and wellness in the year to come. Employees are the most important asset of any organization. A 2021 SHRM study showed that businesses which score in the top 25 percent on employee experience and well-being see nearly two times the return on sales compared to organizations who do not. In addition to these tangible benefits, happy employees also lead to increased productivity, enhanced company reputation, and a happier clientele.
Thus, this "Employee Well-Being & Engagement" campaign will be an educational guidebook for employers, human resource professionals, and corporate managers who are looking to better adapt to the evolving workplace shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic. By collaborating with the industry's leading organizations and thought leaders to explore the everchanging landscape of the workplace wellness sector, the campaign sheds light on the available information, technology, and resources which can help employers, HR professionals, and managers to more effectively promote a successful culture, better develop a healthy and engaged workforce, and improve the overall employee experience.
The print component of "Employee Well-Being & Engagement" is distributed in today's edition of USA Today in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Seattle, Las Vegas, D.C./Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Boston markets. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.
This campaign was made possible with the support of Mental Health America, Global Wellness Institute (GWI), Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM), Employee Benefits Research Institute (EBRI), Global Healthcare Resources, Inspiring Workplaces, Unleash Group, Small Business Administration (SBA), National Cybersecurity Alliance, Jenn Lim, Mark Levy, Chade-Meng Tan, Dr. Jim Harter, Richard Branson, Arianna Huffington, Gary Vaynerchuk, Gallup, Access Elite, Staffbase, Magellan Health, Nexthink, Limeade, Udacity, Modern Health, International WELL Building Institute, Lyra Health, nudge Global, and Robin Powered.
About Mediaplanet
Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.
Press Contact:
Camilla Salemme
camilla.salemme@mediaplanet.com
(202) 725-4387
Media Contact
Donna Nuriel, Mediaplanet, 3053007088, donna.nuriel@mediaplanet.com
SOURCE Mediaplanet