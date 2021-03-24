NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet today announces the launch of its cross-platform campaign "Osteopathic Medicine." This campaign will showcase stories of D.O. leaders who hold some of the most prominent roles in healthcare today, and will inform readers about the path to becoming a D.O. and what makes these doctors uniquely qualified to provide outstanding patient care.
D.O.s are taught a "whole-person" approach to medicine, which considers the mind, body, and spirit when treating a patient. In addition to training physicians to take a compassionate, comprehensive approach to patients, there are other things that set osteopathic medicine apart. Its rich history of diversity, equity, and inclusion — with the first class of 21 students attending A.T. Still's American School of Osteopathy in 1892 including five women — is a continued focus today.
D.O.s. are fully licensed physicians and account for approximately 11 percent of all physicians in the United States. Even more are entering the workforce, as currently 1 in 4 medical school students in an osteopathic medicine program. They are studying to be pediatricians, OB-GYNs, internists, anesthesiologists, psychiatrists, oncologists, family medicine physicians, emergency medicine physicians, dermatologists, plastic surgeons, ophthalmologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, and more.
The print component of "Osteopathic Medicine" is distributed within today's edition of USA TODAY in the (subject to change) Atlanta, Boston, Carolinas, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, and Washington D.C. markets, with a circulation of approximately 200,000 copies and an estimated readership of 600,000. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/osteopathic-medicine.
Trailblazer Barbara Ross-Lee, D.O., the first Black woman to be the dean of a U.S. medical school, is featured on the cover of the print campaign. In an exclusive interview, she talks about lacking role models as an African American growing up in 1950s Detroit, and how she hopes to use her platform to inspire the next generation of D.O.s. "The opportunities are excellent, the education is superior, and minorities should pursue osteopathic medicine if they are interested in the field of medicine," she says.
This campaign was made possible with the support of the American Osteopathic Association (AOA), American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM), American Osteopathic Foundation (AOF), Student Osteopathic Medical Association (SOMA), Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB), American College of Osteopathic Internists (ACOI), Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine (KCU-COM), Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine (MSUCOM), NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine, Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, Touro University Nevada, William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Georgia (PCOM Georgia), West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, University of North Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, Rocky Vista University, Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, and Campbell University Jerry M. Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine.
