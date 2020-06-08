NEW ORLEANS, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptation Health, in partnership with Acumen America and the Center for Health Care Strategies announce the selected companies and panelists to a 3-part virtual demo day series: Responding to COVID-19 and Beyond: Demo Day for Medicaid Innovation. This unique and highly curated opportunity allows innovative companies to share their solutions to an audience of state Medicaid and managed care leadership. The event connects Medicaid leaders with critical health innovations and aims to enable these leaders to champion and implement products and services that improve outcomes for vulnerable patient populations.
Each webinar will include an expert panel followed by presentations by a series of selected ventures. The selected companies have been identified through a highly competitive search process among leading and emerging solutions that address healthcare needs in Medicaid populations. The panel of national subject-matter experts will discuss opportunities, challenges, and policy levers to enable further growth in these domains.
June 10 - Improving Access to Care: Expanding access leveraging virtual care with a focus on maternal health and behavioral health solutions on June 10 at 12 pm ET (RSVP here). Expert panelists will include:
- Andrey Ostrovsky; Social Innovation Ventures and former Chief Medical Officer of Medicaid
- James Schuster; VP of Behavioral Integration and the Chief Medical Officer for Behavioral, Medicaid and Special Needs Services at UPMC
- Jared Augenstein; Director at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
Selected companies presenting are:
- Babyscripts
- Mahmee
- Quartet
- Workit Health
June 17 - Direct Delivery of SDOH Services: Providing products and services that address social determinants, with a focus on food security and economic vulnerability on June 17 at 12 pm ET (RSVP here). Expert panelists will include:
- R.J. Briscione; Senior Director of Social Determinants of Health at Aetna, a CVS Health Company
- Elizabeth Osius; Director at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
- Therese Wetterman; Director Learning Network at Health Leads
Selected companies presenting:
- Healthify
- Propel
- Unite Us
June 24 - Reducing Social Isolation: Addressing a growing epidemic, and its impact on health outcomes on June 24 at 12 pm ET (RSVP here). Expert panelists will include:
- Bruce Chernof; CEO at The SCAN Foundation
- Rani Snyder; VP of Program at The John A. Hartford Foundation
- Renee Markus Hodin; Deputy Director, Center for Consumer Engagement in Health Innovation at Community Catalyst
Selected companies presenting:
- InquisitHealth
- MindRight Health
- Pyx Health
- Wider Circle
The demo day series is designed for State Medicaid offices, state leadership, Managed Care Organizations, and provider organizations that are responding to an unprecedented public health crisis. The audience will have the opportunity to learn about new strategies and partnerships that address the needs of their patient populations during COVID-19 and beyond. The event is open attendance with registration. For further information on the event, see here.
About Adaptation Health:
Adaptation Health is a buyer-side incubator program developing and building thought leadership and value on behalf of state Medicaid programs and Managed Care Organizations. We connect state Medicaid agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and innovative vendors to solve deep-rooted problems in Medicaid service delivery.
About Acumen America:
Acumen is changing the way the world tackles poverty by investing in companies, leaders and ideas. We invest patient capital in businesses whose products and services are enabling low-income communities to transform their lives in 14 countries around the world. In the United States, Acumen America invests in early-stage companies across three sectors addressing some of the biggest challenges that face low-income Americans: health, workforce development and financial inclusion.
