NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sollis Health, New York's only private 24/7 concierge medical centers, announced today that it has donated several hundred thousand dollars worth of PPE to the local medical community. With health care providers facing dire shortages in the last weeks, Sollis has delivered 10,000 N95 masks, 10,000 surgical masks and 10,000 hospital gowns to the emergency, pulmonology and surgery departments of five major hospitals: Mount Sinai, HHC Lincoln, Stony Brook, NY Presbyterian Cornell, and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. The company has also donated more than 500 meals to people working on the front lines of the pandemic.
"The people who are out there saving lives every day are risking their own in the process because of limited access to PPE," said Andrew Olanow, co-founder of Sollis. "We're committed to doing everything we possibly can to help health care workers do their jobs as safely as they can."
The company is also launching a PPE drive by asking its members for any spare N95 masks, surgical masks, protective goggles, gloves, face shields, disinfectant wipes, and hospital gowns. People will be able to send them to—or drop them off at—Sollis' medical centers on the Upper East Side or Tribeca. Since even one piece of PPE can make a difference, the company is accepting donations of any size.
"It's a scary time for everyone, but it's also an opportunity to show solidarity," said Sollis medical director Dr. Ben Stein. "Whether you're a smaller private company like us or a huge public hospital, we believe the best way to face this crisis is by doing it together."
ABOUT SOLLIS HEALTH
Sollis Health is a members-only, all ages medical concierge service with 24/7 uptown and downtown facilities designed to handle emergencies, check-ups, and everything in between—with no appointment and no wait. The company also has a Hamptons summer service and has recently rolled out Covid-19 protocols that include at-home testing and comprehensive care, including telemedicine with ER physicians and round-the-clock house calls.
