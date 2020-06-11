NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:
This research report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the medical device market and its competitive landscape through 2019.Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, and company profiles are discussed in detail.
The report also examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players, along with market share analysis and ranking in the market. Regulatory landscape analysis focuses on recent regulations in regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan.
Report Includes:
- 61 data tables and 110 additional tables
- Competitive landscape of the top 50 medical device manufacturers in the global medical devices market
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size in dollar value terms, and revenue forecasts through 2019
- Assessment of manufacturers ranking by R&D expenditures and annual growth, their market share analysis and key strategies adopted, and innovations taken place in medical devices marketplace
- Information pertaining to new product launches and approvals, mergers and acquisitions, alliances and joint ventures, and R&D efforts within the medical devices industry
- Review of patents and patent applications (numbers) filed on medical device technologies with breakdown of patent data by technology type, assignee country, and stakeholder company
- Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the medical devices industry with emphasis on key factors underlying the impact and significant takeaways
- Profile description of the major market players, including 3M, Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Roche, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson and Siemens Healthcare AG
Summary:
This report discusses the medical device industry and its competitive landscape in terms of major player market ranking and top medical devices. Company profiles of the top 50 medical device companies, innovative products and technologies, trends and market dynamics, competitive intelligence and regional trends are well-researched and analyzed in this report.
Study Goals and Objectives
The goals and objectives of this study include:
- Defining and discussing the competitive landscape of the global medical device market in 2019.
- Competitive ranking of top 50 medical device companies in the market.
- Profiling major players and analyzing market share, core competencies and strategies in the medical device technology market.
- Tracking alliances, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development and R&D in the global medical device technology market.
Reasons for Doing This Study
With long life expectancy and emerging economies increasing expenditure on healthcare, there is an increased demand for technologically superior medical devices. More stringent regulations, specifically in the mature markets of the U.S. and Europe, compel medical device manufacturers to launch sophisticated devices that incorporate new materials, focus on in-depth indications, and generate additional new data.
Technically sophisticated medical devices are needed for clinical research, as the market is highly competitive and companies must constantly reinvent product portfolios to enter new markets and gain position as major players in the healthcare system.There is currently a shift toward a value-based healthcare market in which price and purchase decisions are based on outcomes.
This resulted in increased scrutiny of the technology of devices.Consequently, the degree of competition has risen.
The above reasons are compelling enough to research and analyze the medical device market. The market has tremendous growth potential.
