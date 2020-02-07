NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Medical Dynamometer Market: Overview
This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global medical dynamometer market. High prevalence of orthopedic surgeries, increase in arthritic patients, rise in ergonomic health approaches, surge in research and development initiatives, and rise in demand for diagnostic devices drive the global medical dynamometer market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731084/?utm_source=PRN
The global medical dynamometer market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, operation, application, end-user, and region.
A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical dynamometer market
Global Medical Dynamometer Market: Key Segments
Based on product, the global medical dynamometer market has been segmented into squeeze dynamometer, pinch gauge, hand dynamometer, chest dynamometer, push-pull dynamometer, and others.
In terms of application, the global medical dynamometer market has been categorized into orthopedic, neurology, cardiology, medical trauma, and others.Increase in sports injuries is anticipated to propel the global dynamometer market during the forecast period.
The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.
Global Medical Dynamometer Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of region, the global medical dynamometer market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The report also profiles major players in the global medical dynamometer market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report include JTECH Medical Industries, Inc., Hausmann Industries, 3B Scientific, Fabrication Enterprises, Inc., KERN & SOHN GmbH, Charder Electronic Co, Ltd., Marsden Weighing Group, North Coast Medical Inc., and JLW Instruments.
The global medical dynamometer market has been segmented as given below:
Global Medical Dynamometer Market, by Product
Squeeze Dynamometer
Pinch Gauge
Hand Dynamometer
Chest Dynamometer
Push-pull Dynamometer
Others
Global Medical Dynamometer Market, by Operation
Electronic
Mechanical
Global Medical Dynamometer Market, by Application
Orthopedic
Neurology
Cardiology
Medical Trauma
Others
Global Medical Dynamometer Market, by End-user
Hospitals
Rehabilitation Centers
Physiotherapy Clinics
Others
Global Medical Dynamometer Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731084/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001