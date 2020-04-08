PALM COAST, Fla., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing Education Company (CEC) is releasing "Hospital Medicine Fundamentals: On Demand" designed for Primary Care clinicians facing inpatient care due to the COVID-19 crisis.
In response to numerous requests from primary care physicians asking for a course on inpatient care, Continuing Education Company (www.cmemeeting.org) has developed a free online video course. This free course is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic since many outpatient physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants are being deployed to the hospital to support the existing staff and care for non-COVID patients. Many primary care clinicians have not treated hospitalized patients since residency. The course is comprised of lectures recorded at their Annual National Hospitalist Conferences. The topics were selected based on discussion with physicians who reached out to them and experts who are based in the hospital setting. The lectures are not COVID-19 specific but address common issues that clinicians face in the inpatient environment.
The course is call "Hospital Medicine Fundamentals: On Demand" and is comprised of 15 hours worth of video content. It can be found here: https://www.cmemeeting.org/online-primare-care-courses/hospital-medicine-fundamentals.
The company is offering a complimentary non CME version as well as a CME version for a reduced fee of $99. As always, the content is free of commercial support.
The company's website is http://www.cmemeeting.org but clinicians must use the special link in order to access the complimentary course https://www.cmemeeting.org/online-primare-care-courses/hospital-medicine-fundamentals.
Continuing Education Company is an independent, non-profit 501 (c)(3) continuing medical education organization. They have been developing and presenting continuing medical education programs for over 25 years. Their mission is to develop and present education opportunities to improve the skills and knowledge of medical and healthcare professionals. They accomplish this mission by offering American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ and ABIM MOC accredited live in-person CME conferences, live webcasts and online course.
For more information contact:
Continuing Education Company
Phone (386) 490-8010 x100
237495@email4pr.com