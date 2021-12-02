CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global medical face mask market report.
The medical face mask market is expected to witness a growth rate of 5.73% and reach unit shipment value of 13 billion units by 2026.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the medical face masks market. The demand for the medical face masks went very high in the market. The manufacturing companies must increase their production 20 times more than the actual production.
- The surgical face masks accounted for the largest share and among which the 3-ply masks have the dominant market share, and it is expected to grow at a faster rate.
- Hospitals dominated the market with highest share, as both surgical grade masks and respiratory masks are largely used among the healthcare workers. The diagnostic centers are also largely consuming the medical face masks and is expected to increase over the time.
- B2B/Institutional distribution channel dominated the segment. During the COVID-19 pandemic large volume of medical face masks were procured by the government directly from the companies. Many countries ordered large volume of medical face masks to stockpile as a precautionary measure for the future.
- North America region dominated the market with largest share, however in the volume segment Europe dominated as large population and increased usage of medical masks among the European countries. APAC is second largest in consumption and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.42%.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
- Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, distribution channel, end-user, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 70 other vendors
Medical Face Mask Market – Segmentation
- Surgical masks are majorly used by health professionals during healthcare procedures. The manufacture and quality of surgical masks are regulated by authorities and are considered only for one-time use. Once the mask is damaged or soiled, or if breathing becomes difficult through the mask, the surgical mask should be removed, discarded safely, and replaced with a new one to avoid any further contamination.
- Large volumes of face masks are usually purchased through B2B/institutional deals, which usually occur among government entities, large companies, and manufacturing companies. Large volumes of face masks are distributed through these deals to end-users.
- Hospitals are the largest consumers of face masks. During the COVID-19 as well as pre-COVID-19 times, the increased number of surgeries, rising number of healthcare settings, and standard safety measures for healthcare professionals have increased the usage of face masks in the healthcare segment.
Medical Face Mask Market by Product
- Surgical
- 2-Ply
- 3-Ply
- Other
- Respirator
- N-Series
- R-Series
- P-Series
- Other Respirators
Medical Face Mask Market by Distribution Channel
- B2B/Institutional
- Retail
- Online
Medical Face Mask Market by End-User
- Hospital
- Clinics
- Diagnostic Labs
- Ambulatory Surgical Care Centers
- Individuals
- Others
Medical Face Mask Market – Dynamics
The COVID-19 pandemic has been more or less contained to some extent globally. However, the human race is not immune to this infection since several new mutant strains are emerging among the population. It is very important to implement measures to control the spread of the infections or at least the speed of its diffusion among the population. Face masks are considered to be significant materials in avoiding the spread of the COVID-19 disease. During the first wave of COVID-19 in 2020, people used single face masks. However, multiple variants of COVID-19 started to spread among various countries, significantly impacting the population in recent months. Many healthcare professionals were also largely affected and there was a loss of life among frontline workers. The spread of aerosols was an important factor through which infections were spreading. This prompted researchers to come up with solutions like using double masks, which reduce the penetration of aerosols that can cause infections.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- 3D Printing of Medical Face Masks
- Introduction of Hybrid Multi-ply Face Masks
- Increased Number of Surgeries Globally
- Introduction of Innovative Face Masks
Medical Face Mask Market – Geography
The number of surgeries performed in the North American region is increasing due to the developed healthcare infrastructure and rising geriatric population that demands a large number of surgeries. This has drastically increased the patient pool requiring effective treatment and surgical procedures to be carried out. This in turn is expected to propel the demand for medical-grade face masks used by healthcare professionals. The demand for face masks is expected to increase during the forecast period due to various other technological developments driving the number of surgeries in this region. Technological advancements such as robotic assistance during surgery is enabling physicians to handle complex surgeries with reduced risks and increased success rates. This is one of the major factors driving the number of surgeries being conducted in the North American market.
Medical Face Mask Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Poland
- Netherland
- Belgium
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Columbia
- Chile
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
Major Vendors
- Moldex-Metric
- BYD Auto Co.
- Prestige Ameritech
- Kimberly–Clark
- Honeywell
- 3M
- Owens & Minor
Other Prominent Vendors
- Adventa Health
- Aero Pro
- Akzenta International
- Alpha Pro Tech
- Ansell
- ASID BONZ
- B.Braun Melsungen
- Berner International
- Besco Medical
- Biotron Medical Innovatec
- Body Products
- BlazingStar
- BSN medical
- Cartel Healthcare
- Ceabis
- ClearMask
- COMED
- Crosstex International
- DACH Schutzbekleidung
- Demophorius Healthcare
- Dynarex
- Erenler Medi̇kal
- Franz Mensch
- Fujian Jusun Group
- Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies
- GreenLine
- Gerson
- Hardshell
- Hongkong Medi Co
- Ho Cheng Safety Enterprise
- Hubei YJT Technology
- HygiaHealth
- Intco Medical
- IREMA
- Kowa Company
- Keystone
- Leaflife Technology
- Leboo Healthcare Products
- Louis M.Gerson
- Makrite
- Med-Con
- Medibase
- Medicom
- Medi Dent Disposable International
- Medline Industries
- Mexpo International
- Moldex
- Mölnlycke
- Narang Medical
- Neomedic
- Ocean Footprint
- Pidegree Industrial
- PopOn Masks
- PRIMED Medical
- RAYS
- Safe'N'Clear
- Rizhao Sanqi Medical & Health Products
- SAS Safety
- Salus Products
- Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing
- Shanghai Lanhine Industrial Development
- Sterimed
- Thea-Tex
- TROGE MEDICAL
- Trimpeks
- VENUS Safety & Health
- Vogt Medical
- Wujiang Evergreen EX/IM
- Yeakn Protecting Products
- Z Plus Disposable
