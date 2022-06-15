Medical Home Network attracts a team of professionals, with backgrounds ranging from clinical to data analytics, dedicated to transforming care and building healthier communities in the safety net.

CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Medical Home Network has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare. MHN attracts a team of passionate professionals, with backgrounds ranging from clinical to data analytics, who are dedicated to transforming care and building healthier communities in the safety net.

The Best Places to Work in Healthcare designation validates our team's dedication to this life-changing work

Modern Healthcare magazine's annual awards recognize 150 providers, insurers and suppliers that empower employees to provide the best possible care, products and services. The 2022 recipients will be profiled in the magazine's Oct. 3 issue.

"We truly believe our meaningful mission is one of the reasons our team members are proud to work for MHN," said President & CEO Cheryl Lulias. "Their passion for helping others—and the impact we are making—is what drives them to work hard on behalf of the communities we serve."

A 92% voluntary retention rate of employees reflects MHN's mission-driven culture that motivates and inspires team members to feel good about what they do and work hard to improve the health of communities.

Starting in Chicago, MHN creates community-based systems of integrated care and is expanding its mission and impact to new markets. MHN employees collaborate across disciplines to impact the way care is organized, delivered, financed and measured for underserved populations.

"The MHN team works every day to improve the health of our nation's safety net through collaborative, innovation-based partnerships," Lulias said. "The Best Places to Work in Healthcare designation validates our team's collaborative spirit and dedication to this life-changing work."

Medical Home Network (MHN) is a nationally recognized not-for-profit focused on transforming care in the safety net and building healthier communities. MHN powers the future of healthcare delivery by creating clinically integrated, digitally connected community-based systems of care with a focus on the whole person. Specializing in FQHCs, MHN works with a variety of partners in the safety net on care transformation projects. MHN's innovative approach consistently delivers leading health outcomes, savings, and quality results under value-based arrangements. Learn more at medicalhomenetwork.org and on LinkedIn.

