Medical Marijuana, Inc. and Subsidiaries Kannaway® and HempMeds® Honored as Stevie® Award Winners in 2020 American Business Awards®

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company and its subsidiaries received five prestigious Stevie® Awards in the 18th Annual American Business Awards®.
Notably, Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named the Gold Stevie® Award winner for Company of the Year - Food & Beverage - Small.
The Company and its subsidiaries were also recognized for the following:
- Kannaway®: Gold Stevie® Award for Achievement in Web Design
- Kannaway®: Bronze Stevie® Award for Company of the Year - Health Products & Services - Small
- Kannaway®: Bronze Stevie® Award for Achievement in International Expansion
- HempMeds®: Bronze Stevie® Award for Consumer Products - Food & Beverage
"We are humbled to be honored as a Company of the Year," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We have been working hard to spread access to CBD across the globe for almost a decade and this recognition is proof that our efforts are making an impact on people near and far."
"Kannaway has made international expansion and consumer accessibility a large focus in recent years," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "We have accomplished a lot in 2019 and look forward to continuing to bring CBD to new markets as we look ahead."
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie® winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Medical Marijuana, Inc.
We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.
Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.
FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
LEGAL DISCLOSURE
Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.