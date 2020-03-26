SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company's CEO Dr. Stuart Titus was featured in global financial news outlet Reuters discussing the impact of COVID-19 on the cannabis industry.
The March 25, 2020, Reuters article entitled "As customers hoard pot brownies, North American weed firms see lockdown boost," provided coverage of a recent surge in cannabis sales during the COVID-19 pandemic and quoted Titus as saying: "We have seen stockpiling in Canada by consumers who have snapped up products from LPs (licensed producers)."
According to the article, cannabis retailers in both the U.S. and Canada are seeing a sharp increase in sales, including a 50 percent spike across "key U.S. markets" from March 16 to March 22 alone.
"Cannabis sales have increased substantially in Canada in recent weeks with some cannabis retailers even reporting growth of 80 to 100 percent," Titus said.
The article was picked up by several leading global news outlets, including:
About Medical Marijuana, Inc.
We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.
Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.
Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.
FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.
FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
LEGAL DISCLOSURE
Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.
CONTACT:
Public Relations Contact:
Andrew Hard
Chief Executive Officer
CMW Media
P. 858-264-6600
andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com
www.cmwmedia.com
Investor Relations Contact:
P. (858) 283-4016
Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com