SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its investment company AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) ("AXIM® Biotech" or "AXIM") has expanded its research division through the establishment of a state-of-the-art laboratory in the biotechnology industry hub of San Diego, Calif. Additionally, respected scientist Dr. Sergei Svarovsky will lead the oncology-focused research team as the Chief Scientific Officer and founder of AXIM's subsidiary, Sapphire Biotech, Inc. ("Sapphire").
"This new laboratory is a giant step forward for AXIM to bring its research completely in-house and continue its scientific discoveries at an accelerated pace," said Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. "We are excited to see further innovations from the team to be led by well-recognized researcher, Dr. Svarovsky."
AXIM's new research laboratory is fully equipped for all research to be done by its own research team and sits adjacent to many of the world's largest biotechnology companies. This location, as well as the density of biotechnology companies in the area, grants AXIM the ability to increase the speed and access of its research due to nearby analytical services and vital chemistry and biology equipment.
Dr. Sergei Svarovsky has been appointed as Chief Scientific Officer to oversee this new lab and lead Sapphire's research and product development efforts. He holds a Master of Science in Physical Chemistry from Novosibirsk State University, a Doctor of Philosophy in Physical Organic Chemistry and a Master of Business Administration from West Virginia University. As a Research Fellow at the National Institute of Health's (NIH) National Cancer Institute, Dr. Svarovsky's novel innovations earned him the prestigious NIH Fellow Award for Research Excellence (FARE).
"AXIM recently pivoted into an exciting new oncology-focused company. Through this new lab and Dr. Svarovsky's leadership, we aim to provide our talented research team with state-of-the-art research resources to continue making amazing discoveries," said AXIM® Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II.
About AXIM® Biotechnologies
Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated oncology company developing diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer, proprietary small molecules drugs not only to treat cancer but also to block metastasis and developing novel antibodies for therapeutic and diagnostic uses. AXIM is also developing new cannabinoid molecules for oncological therapeutics.
Currently, Sapphire Biotech, Inc.'s diagnostic tool is being used to study the company's enzyme biomarker to detect pancreatic cancer earlier than circulating tumor cells. Learn more here. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.
About Medical Marijuana, Inc.
We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.
Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.
