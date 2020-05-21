SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that Sapphire Biotech, Inc. ("Sapphire"), a subsidiary of its investment company AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) ("AXIM® Biotech" or "AXIM"), has filed a utility patent application relating to a novel biomarker for the detection of cancer in blood serum and urine.
"Sapphire has already proven itself to be a valuable member of the Medical Marijuana, Inc. family through its impressive scientific discoveries in such little time," said Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. "We look forward to watching the company's continued success in developing innovative diagnostic tools."
The patent application is based on Sapphire's discovery of the long splice variant of the enzyme, quiescin sulfhydryl oxidase (QSOX1-L), as a biomarker in bladder cancer patients' sera that was highly specific for the presence of cancer and was low or non-existent in normal donors' sera. This is the first time that a clinically relevant QSOX1-L splice variant has been identified as a unique biomarker of bladder cancer and other cancers in serum.
Sapphire scientists have generated a novel antibody that selectively detects only this splice variant and have used the biomarker to develop a prototype rapid and cost-effective diagnostic test for bladder and other cancers non-invasively. On August 21, 2019, a one-year clinical trial began to evaluate Sapphire's test to detect the QSOX1 biomarker in patients with or at risk for pancreatic cancer.
"By enabling detection with a simple blood test and providing an important tool for oncologists to assess the treatment protocol for patients, Sapphire's diagnostics products have the potential to change the way in which cancer is detected and treated," said AXIM® Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II.
For more information about AXIM, please visit www.aximbiotech.com.
About AXIM® Biotechnologies
Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated oncology company developing diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer, proprietary small molecules drugs not only to treat cancer but also to block metastasis and developing novel antibodies for therapeutic and diagnostic uses. AXIM is also developing new cannabinoid molecules for oncological therapeutics.
Currently, Sapphire Biotech, Inc.'s diagnostic tool is being used to study the company's enzyme biomarker to detect pancreatic cancer earlier than circulating tumor cells. Learn more here. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.
About Medical Marijuana, Inc.
We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.
Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.
Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.
FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.
FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
LEGAL DISCLOSURE
Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.
CONTACT:
Public Relations Contact:
Andrew Hard
Chief Executive Officer
CMW Media
P. 858-264-6600
andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com
www.cmwmedia.com
Investor Relations Contact:
P. (858) 283-4016
Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com