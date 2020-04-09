SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its investment company Kannalife, Inc. ("Kannalife") (OTCQB: KLFE), has been issued a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its trademark application for the mark, "Atopidine".
Kannalife chose Atopidine™ as the trademark for Limonenyldihydroxybenzyl Ethoxycarbonyl Azetidine ("LEA"), the International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredient (INCI) assigned name for its patented monotherapeutic compound KLS-13022.
"Kannalife is a leader of research and development in the field of cannabinoid therapeutics," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "With this new trademark, Kannalife is now utilizing its patented compounds to break into the global skincare products market, which is projected to reach $183.03 billion USD by 2025."
In pre-clinical testing, Atopidine™ was shown to decrease inflammatory cytokine (TNFα, Il-1β, CXCL5 and IL-8) levels at concentrations 50 times less than toxic levels. Atopidine™ was effective in an in vitro photoaging experiment with anti-inflammatory action based on IL-6 inhibition against UVA irradiation in cultured human dermal fibroblasts cells. IL-6 is a cytokine (an immune system signaling molecule) that has been shown to promote inflammation and currently among the targets believed to be creating the cytokine storm in SARS-CoA-2 ("COVID-19").
The Company is hoping to have Atopidine™ as a finished product by the end of 2020 for commercial use as an emollient to address a number of skin care and personal care needs.
"We are currently testing the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant potential of our patented compound Atopidine™ versus Betamethasone, a well-known corticosteroid and cannabidiol (CBD). We believe that these studies will show that have a superior compound in treating keratinocyte-derived cytokine related skin disorders," said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Kannalife. "Following those studies, we plan to explore how Atopidine™ works with and compares to Kevzara (sarilumab) from Sanofi-Regeneron and Roche's Actemra (tocilizumab), both IL-6 human monoclonal antibodies used in treating severe rheumatoid arthritis."
About Medical Marijuana, Inc.
We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.
Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.
Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.
About KLS-13022
KLS-13022 is a proprietary, investigational, novel, monotherapeutic product for the potential treatment of a range of skin care, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and personal care needs. KLS-13022 has not been reviewed or approved for patient use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other healthcare authority in the world. It's safety and efficacy have not been confirmed by FDA-approved research.
About Kannalife, Inc.
Kannalife, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical medchem company focused on the development of proprietary and patented novel, monotherapeutic molecules for patients suffering from unmet medical needs of neurodegenerative disorders - including chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports.
The Company's KLS Family of proprietary molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases such as HE, chronic pain from neuropathies like CIPN, and neurodegenerative diseases like CTE. Kannalife conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.
For more information about Kannalife, Inc., visit www.kannalife.com and visit the Company's Twitter page at @Kannalife.
FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.
FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
LEGAL DISCLOSURE
Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.
