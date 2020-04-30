SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil hosted the largest digital event in the history of the Company.
The event, an Instagram Live webinar hosted by HempMeds® Brasil and featuring Henrique Fogaça, chef and judge on MasterChef Brazil, attracted more than 13,000 attendees. Fogaça spoke about how his epileptic daughter Olivia uses HempMeds® Brasil's Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ cannabidiol (CBD) and about the many misconceptions people have about CBD oil and hemp.
"We are so fortunate that Chef Fogaça used his influence and platform to help so many people learn about our company and products," said HempMeds® Brasil Vice President Caroline Heinz. "CBD can be legally imported into Brazil and is even subsidized by the Brazilian government's healthcare system for several indications – the more people we can educate on how it is being used, the more people we can potentially help."
HempMeds® Brasil will be hosting additional Instagram Live events during May featuring special guests and celebrities such as:
- 5/5: Daniela Costa – Mother and CBD advocate
- 5/12: Rachel Apollonio – YouTube star and activist
- 5/19: Thiago Maschietto – Medical cannabis patient
"The Brightfield Group has reported that Brazil's CBD sales could total about $448 million by 2023," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "As the first Company to receive approval from ANVISA to import CBD into Brazil, we are encouraged by the large attendance at this event and hope that we will see similar audiences for our other upcoming digital events."
To learn more about HempMeds® Brasil, please visit them online at https://hempmedsbr.com/ or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/hempmedsbrasil/.
About HempMeds® Brasil
HempMeds® Brasil was the first company to receive approval from the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to import a product based on cannabidiol, a substance derived from hemp, a plant of the genus Cannabis. Currently, it is authorized to supply its products, which help in the control of diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, chronic pain and multiple sclerosis, under medical prescription. For these indications, the products can be subsidized by the Brazilian government. HempMeds® Brasil is working on additional approvals for other indications. www.hempmeds.com.br.
About Medical Marijuana, Inc.
We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.
Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.
Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.
