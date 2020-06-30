SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that Caroline Heinz, co-CEO of its subsidiary HempMeds®, was featured in the major business publication Yahoo! Finance.
The article in Yahoo! Finance entitled "The Brazilian who commands the first company authorized to sell medical marijuana in Brazil" highlights Heinz's immense success at HempMeds® as her dedication and hard work led her from a communications position to Co-CEO of the Company in just a few years. Throughout the article, Heinz explains her experience as a woman in an executive leadership position and how her personal connection to the Company's mission fuels her passion for her career.
"As a woman in an executive position, I plan on using my diverse experiences to continue to push for safe access to cannabidiol (CBD) for families in need and also the success of the Company as I already have for the past several years," Heinz said. "At HempMeds, hard work and passion are what make our leaders and, ultimately, what lead to the quality of our hemp-based CBD products."
Until recently, Heinz served as Vice President of HempMeds® Brasil. Heinz joined the Company in 2014 and with the help of numerous families using CBD, she helped pass legislation to get the Brazilian government to subsidize CBD for several indications. She was also able to grow the Company's sales in Brazil, successfully establish two HempMeds® Brasil offices, create a network of Brazilian doctors and medical professionals. In addition, she has partnered with several research organizations in Brazil to study the Company's CBD oil for safety and efficacy.
"Caroline has proven her ability to build valuable connections around the world and build successful sales operations from the ground up," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We are excited to see her featured in this prominent publication because she has created the CBD market in Brazil as it is known today from scratch and it's nice to be able to see her flourish in her new role."
About HempMeds®
Founded in 2012, HempMeds® was the first company to bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S. As a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., HempMeds is the exclusive distributor for premium brands including Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ and Dixie Botanicals®, and operates in all 50 states and 40 countries. HempMeds® is the only company to have its CBD products listed in the Prescribers' Digital Reference (PDR), the only company invited to speak to the World Health Organization and FDA on the benefits of CBD, and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To learn more, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.
About Medical Marijuana, Inc.
We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.
Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.
Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.
