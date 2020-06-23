SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that Raul Elizalde, co-CEO of its subsidiary HempMeds®, has been invited to speak on Endeavor's expert digital panel, "Cannabis in Mexico: The Debate and Opportunities for an Emerging Industry," on June 24, at 5 p.m. CT.
"Raul pioneered the cannabis industry in Mexico and played an integral role in helping us find a pathway to legally selling CBD in several Latin American countries," said Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. "We stand behind him in his legislative advocacy efforts and believe that he will add great value to this event."
Elizalde will join a panel of cannabis experts to discuss the legislative process required to legalize cannabis in Mexico, the agricultural and business opportunities the industry could bring to the country's economy, and the potential economic and social transformation that may follow. If legislation is passed, Mexico is poised to become the most populous market with legal marijuana and hemp.
"We understand that the federal legalization of cannabis is unknown territory for Mexico and we hope to shed light on the many ways that expanding access throughout the country could help many citizens while bringing new opportunities to our economy in the process," said Raul Elizalde, co-CEO of HempMeds®.
While serving as President of HempMeds® Mexico and Latin American operations, Elizalde grew the Company's presence and sales significantly throughout Latin America, especially in Mexico. Recently, he was promoted to co-CEO of HempMeds®, leading operations in the U.S. and around the world with co-CEO Caroline Heinz.
To sign up to watch the panel, visit https://endeavor.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ejRWlJO7RrC4nsWJbS1NZw.
About HempMeds®
Founded in 2012, HempMeds® was the first company to bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S. As a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., HempMeds is the exclusive distributor for premium brands including Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ and Dixie Botanicals®, and operates in all 50 states and 40 countries. HempMeds® is the only company to have its CBD products listed in the Prescribers' Digital Reference (PDR), the only company invited to speak to the World Health Organization and FDA on the benefits of CBD, and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To learn more, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.
About Medical Marijuana, Inc.
We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.
Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.
Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.
