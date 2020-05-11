SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® has launched the first-ever cannabidiol (CBD) fitness program, Evolve.
"According to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) 2019 report, the global fitness industry is valued at nearly $100 billion," said Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. "We are excited to enter this new market and the Evolve fitness program highlights Kannaway's ability to assess the needs of its consumers to bring them the products and services they desire."
Evolve is an eight-week program created in partnership with certified nutrition coach and Kannaway® spokesperson Dan Miller to help people understand how CBD can help them enhance their fitness with a strategic combination of workouts, nutrition advice and CBD products. Participants who sign up for the program will receive the Evolve Product Bundle, featuring supplements and fitness tools to guide them along the way.
The Evolve product bundle is designed to work in unison with Miller's eight-week fitness program and includes:
- Three Kannaway® Power Protein formulated with whey protein isolate, hemp seed protein, and a proprietary Bi-bong herbal blend
- One bottle of Kannaway®'s Pure CBD Liquid 1,500 mg
- One Kannaway® Shaker Bottle
- One Kannaway® Tape Measure
- One Evolve Booklet to guide the fitness journey
- One tracking sheet to document progress
"Our goal with Evolve is to show people how activating and supporting their endogenous cannabinoid systems with CBD can help them improve their overall health and fitness stamina, no matter where they are on their wellness journey," said Kannaway® spokesperson Dan Miller. "Each and every participant will have access to live in-depth coaching with me to help them find out how to nurture their relationship with food, movement and sleep."
To learn more about Evolve or to sign up, please visit https://kannaway.com/evolve.
About Kannaway®
Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.
About Medical Marijuana, Inc.
We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.
Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.
Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.
