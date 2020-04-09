LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airthereal Ozone Generators are being used to thoroughly sanitize and kill COVID-19 and other viruses and bacteria in ambulance transports, according to photos shared by biologist Dr. Domenico Romeo of negative test results, showing an absence of the virus.
(For hi-res photos, please click here.)
"I am a biologist, I deal with sanitization, and I wanted to thank you. I used your machine MA10K-PRODIGI Digital Ozone Generator 10000mg/h to sanitize the ambulances of Lombardy and the swabs on the surfaces I made were all negative," Dr. Romeo told the Airthereal team in an email.
Dr. Romeo swabbed with an all-in-one Medi-Check device that helps aid in the prevention of the spread of infectious diseases by testing various surfaces for presence of contamination. According to Dr. Romeo, after running an Airthereal ozone generator in ambulances transporting COVID-19 and sick patients, all surface tests came back negative for the virus, or green for "PASS," according to the device's color chart.
Ozone generators produce ozone (O3)*, which kills bacteria, certain kinds of viruses, molds and odors. When pollutants meet ozone, oxidation reactions occur and both parties are destroyed. Ozone essentially reverts back to oxygen. In layman's terms, the third oxygen molecule attaches to the pollutant and falls harmlessly to the ground.
Dr. Romeo shared his results with numerous doctors across various hospitals. He plans to increase the use of Airthereal's ozone generators to combat the spread of COVID-19, including it in the sanitization of the MSC and Costa cruise ships, he said.
*Ozone is extremely reactive and must be handled with care. Ozone generator units must ONLY be run when the room is completely unoccupied, including humans, pets, plants, as it is hazardous to breathe.
Airthereal is making all efforts to keep a continuous supply of our products at reasonable prices. Airthereal is committed to prioritizing shipping out urgent orders for hospitals, medical facilities and other medical professionals. We've also launched our customer service hotline and extended service hours.
About Airthereal
Airthereal was established in 2017 with a mission to improve indoor air quality around the world. Since then, the company has been fighting against a multitude of health hazards that are present in the air we breathe, like: mold, chemicals, smoke, viruses, bacteria, and allergens. For more information, visit www.airthereal.com.
Copyright © 2020 Airthereal.com. All Rights Reserved
Contact:
Vanessa Young
AIRTHEREAL
6140 Hollywood Blvd, Ste 110
Las Vegas, NV 89115
Office: 424-407-6618
marketing@airthereal.com
airthereal.com