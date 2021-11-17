CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We always strive to get speakers who can provide the best business information in the industry, and this year is no different," says AmSpa CEO, Alex R. Thiersch, JD.
"Dr. Kirby and LaserAway have demonstrated that nationwide medical brands can be both tremendously successful and compliant. Dr. Kirby's popular reputation, coupled with his medical and business expertise, make him the perfect choice to present the keynote speech at the fifth annual Medical Spa Show."
The Medical Spa Show, presented by the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa), is the premier trade show for medical spas and non-invasive medical aesthetics, and it will take place from January 28 – 30, 2022, at Wynn Las Vegas, with pre-event education taking place on Thursday, January 27. General registration for the event is open now through January 26, 2022—visit http://www.medicalspashow.com to register today.
Some of the industry luminaries who will be presenting at Medical Spa Show 2022 include:
- Will Kirby, DO (Keynote Speaker): An expert in aesthetic dermatology education, marketing and business, board-certified dermatologist, Will Kirby, DO, is the chief medical officer for LaserAway. He proudly serves as an associate clinical professor of dermatology and the cosmetic director for the Prime West Consortium/Western Dermatology Residency, where he supervises cosmetic/aesthetic resident education. No stranger to pop culture, he also is the health and beauty reporter for Life & Style magazine, the winner of CBS's prime-time reality series, Big Brother, and has appeared on more than 40 television shows.
- Paul Nassif, MD: Paul Nassif, MD, is a board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon and rhinoplasty specialist. He operates a medical practice in Beverly Hills, California, and medical spas in Beverly Hills and Manchester, U.K. He also is star of Botched, a reality show highlighting his expertise as he remedies extreme plastic surgeries gone wrong. He understands the layers of the skin literally from the inside out.
- Kay Durairaj, MD: Kay Durairaj, MD, completed her surgical training at UCLA and is a member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and American Board of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery. Her expertise is in neurotoxins, facial injectables and fillers and she was voted one of the top 100 injectors in the country by her peers.
- Shelby Miller, DNP, FNP-C: Shelby Miller, DNP, FNP-C, is the founder of RUMA Medical Aesthetics. She is a board-certified nurse practitioner with a doctorate degree from Gonzaga University. Miller is a skilled cosmetic injector and is well known in the medical aesthetic industry for producing natural, transformative results. She founded RUMA Training and has personally educated hundreds of medical providers in the aesthetic community. Miller is a national speaker, trainer and GEN Now faculty member for Galderma, as well as a key opinion leader for Allergan Aesthetics.
- Chris C. Surek, DO, FACS: Chris C. Surek, DO, FACS, is a board-certified plastic surgeon and internationally recognized facial anatomist. Dr. Surek is the founder and director of the Academy for Injection Anatomy, a comprehensive, CME-accredited, hands-on cadaver injection anatomy course. He specializes in cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, as well as non-invasive facial rejuvenation procedures. He has co-authored several book chapters and published original research in facial cosmetic surgery, facial anatomy and filler injection. Dr. Surek is also the co-author of Facial Volumization: An Anatomic Approach, an anatomy-based textbook for filler injections.
These medical aesthetics all-stars will also be appearing at MSS 2022:
- Bradford E. Adatto, JD
- Julie Bass Kaplan, FNP-BC, CANS
- George Baxter-Holder, ARNP, DNP, CANS
- Leslie Baumann, MD
- Michael S. Byrd, JD
- Nicole Chiaramonte
- Stacy Chimento, MD
- Renee Coover, JD
- Stefanie Drozd, NP
- Alan J. Durkin, MD
- Bryan Durocher
- Kimberly Evans, MD, FACOG
- Adam Fichman
- Leslie Fletcher, AGNP-BC
- Gretchen Frieling, MD
- Zoe Gazola, DNP
- H.L. Greenburg, MD
- Mary Beth Hagen
- Tiphany Hall, PhD, MBA
- Meredith Harris, NP
- Erin Hennessey, APRN, DNP
- G. Benjamin Hernandez
- Lynn Heublein
- Christina Hobgood-Naugle, PA-C
- Christina Imes
- Sara Kranke, MSN, ACNP-BC
- David Lickstein, MD
- Lisa Lickstein
- Samantha Lucero-Daga, DNP, NP-C
- David B. Mandell, JD
- Ryan Miller
- Glenn Morley
- Amir Mortazavi
- Bryan Munshower
- Suzanne Munshower, RN
- Audrey Neff
- Candace Noonan
- Jessica Nunn
- Stanley Okoro, MD, FACS
- Anil Rajani, MD
- Jay Reyero, JD
- Lori Robertson, MSN, FNP-C
- Brandon Robinson
- Jenny Robinson
- Terri Ross
- Daniel C. Roth, DO
- Sarah Safa, PA-C
- Teri Lynae Scott, NP, CWCN-AP
- Jeffrey J. Segal, MD, JD
- Taylor Siemens, NP-C
- Jay Sonner
- Jackie Spagnuolo, RN
- Jessica Stellwagen
- Sara Trammell, MD
- Victoria Voorhees
- Hermine Warren, DNP, APRN, CANS
- Ken Winnard, MD
After an unconventional—but still extremely successful—Medical Spa Show in 2021, the 2022 incarnation of the event will feature an expanded show floor, the most educational opportunities in the show's history, and numerous chances to network and interact with people from throughout the industry. It offers something for all types of medical aesthetic and medical spa professionals—including physicians, owners, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, entrepreneurs, aestheticians and your front desk team—and is designed for medical aesthetic professionals of all experience levels.
Medical Spa Show 2022 will feature seven educational tracks offering a variety of seminars and clinical presentations that are designed to help medical aesthetic and medical spa professionals improve their businesses, maintain legal compliance and offer exciting new treatments.
As was the case in 2021, AmSpa will also offer Medical Spa Show 2022 Virtual Education After Party (VEAP) in conjunction with the show. It includes recordings of most of the sessions from the live event, plus additional virtual sessions exclusive to the VEAP. It is a perfect solution for people who can't make it to the MSS 2022 live event, and for attendees who wish to check out the exclusive sessions and sessions they missed at the live show.
In addition, the show will feature more than 100 vendors exhibiting their latest and greatest products and services on the show floor, and two tracks of sponsored education, where vendors go into detail about what they offer. Medical spas and practices that are seeking new services or want to improve their logistics will find this a great opportunity to improve their businesses.
Learn more about this year's show and register at http://www.medicalspashow.com.
