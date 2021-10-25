WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedicarePlans.com, a trusted platform for affordable health care resources for the elderly and disabled communities, has published a recent survey report that examines public opinion around COVID-19 vaccine mandates for Medicare beneficiaries. The study generated responses from 1,250 American adults.
According to the report, 61 percent of Americans believe that people who receive Medicare benefits should be required to get the vaccine. Twenty-three percent of vaccine mandate supporters believe Medicare beneficiaries should meet these requirements without exemptions.
Conversely, 21 percent of respondents support a mandate that offers medical exemptions, while 17 percent are in favor of medical and religious exemptions.
Data results indicate that people enrolled in Medicare support vaccine mandates the most. Seventy-four percent of Medicare recipients favor mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, and 29 percent believe it should be a requirement without religious or medical exemptions. In contrast, 52 percent of people who don't receive Medicare benefits say they support a vaccine mandate.
Most vaccine mandate advocates believe unvaccinated people are a threat to public health. Sixty percent of respondents cite public health concerns as a top reason for supporting mandatory immunization against COVID-19. Forty-six percent of respondents say vaccines should be required because unvaccinated people strain medical resources and drive up costs. However, 54 percent want vaccines mandated for Medicare beneficiaries because they are at a greater risk of severe illness or death from COVID.
Alternatively, 39 percent of respondents oppose mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for Medicare benefits. Forty-four percent of Medicare recipients say they will disenroll if vaccines become a prerequisite for obtaining health benefits. Meanwhile, 22 percent of Medicare beneficiaries are undecided about what they would do if required to get vaccinated.
MedicarePlans.org commissioned this survey to gauge opinions and attitudes toward vaccine mandates among Medicare beneficiaries. The study was distributed to 1,250 American adults and administered via Pollfish, the online survey platform, on September 17, 2021. To access the complete report, please visit: https://www.medicareplans.com/americans-say-vaccination-should-be-required-to-receive-medicare/
ABOUT MEDICAREPLANS.COM
MedicarePlans.com provides access to affordable health care through educational programs, interactive resources, and functional tools. The website is managed by experts and researchers who strive to support the elderly and people with disabilities through community-based education and actionable solutions for Medicare. To learn more, visit https://www.medicareplans.com/.
###
Media Contact
Julia Morrissey, MedicarePlans.com, (800) 503-4714, julia@medicareplans.com
SOURCE MedicarePlans.com