FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Katherine H. Capps, Co-founder and Executive Director of the Get the Medications Right Institute, has been selected to speak at Global Health Care, LLC's Value-Based Payment Summit taking place virtually from Monday, September 20 - Thursday, September 23. Capps's presentation, "Unlocking Real-Time Drug Therapy Opportunities to Achieve Better Outcomes at Lower Costs," will discuss the value of comprehensive medication management (CMM), a patient-centered process of care and a solution to ensuring a more appropriate, safe, effective and coordinated way to manage medications and ensure appropriate use of expensive drug therapies—achieving better care, lower costs and higher physician and patient satisfaction. She will present alongside Amanda Brummel PharmD, BCACP, of MHealth Fairview and Dan Rehrauer, PharmD, of HealthPartners.
The time for a better way to manage medications to ensure appropriate use has never been more important. Integrating medication management into the medical benefit as a patient care process is essential; in fact, a recent survey found that nearly one quarter of people do not have their medications routinely reviewed and evaluated by their medical team—a shocking fact, given that one-third are taking four or more medications and/or supplements per day. The GTMRx Institute—and its membership of over 1,400 health care leaders—advocates for the broad adoption of comprehensive medication management (CMM), a more rational process of care in which physicians and clinical pharmacists work together to ensure that each medication is appropriate for the patient, effective for their medical condition, safe given the patient's health status and other medications and able to be taken by the patient as intended.
WHAT: Medication management is in need of a dire overhaul, medication misuse, overuse and underuse is costing the country more than $528 billion annually. In this session, presenters will discuss comprehensive medication management (CMM) and the documented economic and quality benefits offered at Fairview and HealthPartners.
"This topic is of utmost importance in not only the pharmaceutical field, but also the broader medical field right now," said Capps. "The Summit is a great opportunity for leaders in our field to dial into the latest in what matters most to ensure effective value-based payment solutions and I'm happy to be part of advancing the field on this important topic."
The GTMRx Institute is a catalyst for change that brings critical stakeholders together, bound by the urgent need to get the medications right. We are physicians, pharmacists, nurses, patients, health IT innovators, drug and diagnostics companies, consumer groups, employers, payers—aligned to save lives and save money through comprehensive medication management. By showcasing evidence and innovation, we motivate practice transformation and push payment and policy reform. Together, we ACT to champion appropriate, effective, safe and precise use of medication and gene therapies. Learn more at gtmr.org.
