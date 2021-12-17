WINDHAM, N.H., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medicus Healthcare Solutions, a leading locum tenens staffing agency, announced today the launch of Fulfil, a technology platform and community for physician and advanced practice recruiters.
Fulfil leverages industry-leading recruitment technology and aggregates it into one, easy-to-use crowdsourcing platform. Designed to connect a recruiter's provider network to any one of Medicus's open jobs, Fulfil has been exclusively developed for physician and advanced practice provider recruiters.
"Fulfil is an opportunity for physician and advanced practice recruiters to create their own schedules and write their own paychecks while connecting critical resources to open job opportunities. Given the tight talent market within healthcare, most especially within physician and advanced practice staffing, and the appetite for more remote recruiting opportunities, Fulfil is an important tool to help drive more connections within the healthcare staffing space," said Medicus Healthcare Solutions Chief Executive Officer Robert Dickey. "The Fulfil platform and community is exactly what those who work with and for healthcare staffing providers, like Medicus, need right now, and we are thrilled to be the company making these much-needed connections."
After registering on Fulfil, recruiters are able to view active job openings in a personalized portal, submit candidates for open jobs, and are then eligible for compensation based on submittals and placements. The Fulfil crowdsourcing model accounts for both locum tenens and permanent placement providers.
"Fulfil is a groundbreaking platform for physician and advanced practice staffing in terms of the ability to leverage an innovative technology solution and match high quality job opportunities with talented independent recruiters," said Medicus Healthcare Solutions Chief Information Officer Thomas McLain. "Fulfil is an important component of our technology roadmap; launching it now, during a time of such incredible need within healthcare, feels essential. We envision Fulfil being one of many important tools to help solve for the supply and demand imbalance within physician and advanced practice staffing."
Courtney Gould, Vice President of Delivery, will oversee the new crowdsourcing platform. Courtney has over 13 years of healthcare staffing experience. In addition to the Fulfil crowdsourcing platform, Courtney oversees the Medicus Government division as well as Optimum, Medicus's permanent placement services division.
Recruiters can register on Fulfil by going to join the community.
Medicus is committed to building, pioneering and/or implementing best-in-class technology in order to deliver a quality experience for all Medicus stakeholders, including healthcare organizations, physicians, and recruiters.
About Fulfil
Fulfil is the premiere community for physician and advanced practice recruiters. Aggregated into one, easy-to-use platform, Fulfil enables recruiters to work from anywhere, increase their earning potential and manage their own schedules all while tapping into the network of the fourth largest healthcare staffing company in the U.S. Learn more by going to http://www.fulfilstaffing.com.
About Medicus Healthcare Solutions
Medicus Healthcare Solutions has been connecting physicians and advanced practice providers to medical groups, practices, health systems, hospitals, and other facilities throughout the United States since 2004. Since then, Medicus has expanded its services to include transition projects, medicusOne – a vendor management system/managed service provider-hybrid offering – resource management services, and consulting services. Through its proprietary solutions and methodologies, including mSolve, Medicus has built a reputation for its unique and highly personalized approach to physician staffing. With nearly 300 employees nationwide, Medicus Healthcare Solutions is one of the fastest-growing companies in the healthcare staffing industry. To learn more, go to http://www.medicushcs.com.
