DEERFIELD, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medify Air, the leading brand in providing solutions to improve indoor air quality, today announced significant growth within the education industry. To date, Medify Air has sold nearly 50,000 units to schools and universities, making up a large segment of the company's annual revenue. Medify Air's family of professional grade air purifiers offer the highest indoor air quality possible. When used along with other CDC recommended best practices, air purifiers can help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Every Medify Air product comes complete with H13 True HEPA filters and three-layer filtration, removing 99.9% of particles down to 0.1 microns. As a result, students and faculty can breathe pure knowing their air is free of contaminants and pollutants – such as virus carriers, bacteria, smoke, dust, mold and pollen.
"Due to the pandemic, indoor air quality has never been more important than it is today – from offices and homes to schools and universities," said J Henry Scott, CEO of Medify Air. "As schools continue to transition back to in-person teaching, our goal is to ensure educators and students are safe with clean, filtered air."
With schools and universities looking to clean air in a variety of classroom sizes, the MA-15 , MA-40 and the MA-112 have been the most popular models for education establishments. The MA-15 cleans 330 sq. ft. every 30 minutes, making it a perfect solution for smaller classrooms and dorms. The MA-40 is ideal for lecture halls and offices, as it can clean an area of 840 sq. ft. every 30 minutes. For schools looking for a large room solution, the MA-112 covers 2,500 sq. ft. every 30 minutes.
"With COVID-19 continuing to spread throughout our nation, the health and wellbeing of every individual within our community remains our top priority," said James L. Caffrey, Associate Vice President, Facilities Management at The University of Scranton. "By purchasing 800 MA-15 units, we hope to provide the safest campus possible."
