ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MediPines Corporation, in keeping with their mission of advancing respiratory medicine, has released a statement of guidance on the use of the MediPines Gas Exchange Monitor (AGM100®) in the monitoring of patients that have symptoms of suspected COVID-19 or other respiratory infections. The guidance was developed in collaboration with leading respiratory experts, and provides best practices, instructions, and clinical rationale.
The CDC recently outlined emergency warning signs for COVID-19 "including difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest," among other potential symptoms. Furthermore, it is estimated that approximately 90% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 develop pneumonia or other lower respiratory tract complications which results in inefficient pulmonary gas exchange.
The AGM100® is the first and only non-invasive device that allows comprehensive quantification of pulmonary gas exchange deficiencies associated with these types of symptoms, and thus has unique advantages in providing rapid measurements at multiple time periods over the progression of the disease. The device and guidelines may assist clinicians in the implementation CDC and WHO recommendations, as well as recommendations provided by other health authorities.
About MediPines:
MediPines Corporation, based in Orange County, California is the manufacturer of breakthrough, portable respiratory monitoring devices designed to provide real-time, clinically actionable data.