In an effort to support healthcare providers facing massive healthcare burdens due to the current respiratory challenges caused by COVID-19, MediPines has released a timely scientific discussion on oxygen saturation versus pulmonary gas exchange as a respiratory monitoring imperative for COVID-19 patients.
Patients with COVID-19 do not always present with traditional signs and symptoms of respiratory distress, making it difficult for healthcare providers to rely on traditional tools such as pulse oximetry. Pulse oximeters provide a rapid estimate of arterial oxygenation saturation; however, saturation alone is insufficient for the assessment of respiratory impairment as it does not "see" pulmonary gas exchange in patients with chronic lung diseases, such as COPD, or in patients with infectious respiratory diseases like COVID-19.
Amidst this global crisis, innovative hospitals across the United States and Canada are leveraging a new respiratory monitoring system, the MediPines AGM100®. The AGM100 is significantly impacting hospital providers and COVID-19 triage centers as it provides rapid, accurate pulmonary gas exchange measurements. Pulmonary gas exchange is the primary function of the lungs. In time-sensitive respiratory cases, rapid assessment results can have a significant impact on patient care decisions and outcomes.
"Consistent with our founding mission of advancing respiratory medicine, MediPines is committed to sharing our scientific discoveries and medical insights with the medical community, with the latest breakthrough news and advancements in respiratory medicine to improve patient care. There is a need for more and ongoing research and scientific discoveries in the respiratory field," stated MediPines CEO, Steve Lee.
The MediPines AGM100®
The MediPines Gas Exchange Monitor, AGM100®, is a respiratory monitoring system used to rapidly and non-invasively assess a patient's respiratory status. It is the first portable monitoring system of its kind to integrate a comprehensive set of critical parameters and respiratory measurements analyzed from a patient's normal two-minute breathing samples. The device has been clinically validated and is FDA cleared and authorized for COVID-19 emergency use by Health Canada.
About MediPines
MediPines Corporation is focused on innovative devices for respiratory assessment and management. Our mission is to advance respiratory medicine by providing physiology-based, respiratory devices that empower health care providers to modernize and advance the quality and operating efficiency of medical care.
