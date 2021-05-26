VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medipure Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("MPI"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Medipure Holdings Inc. (together with MPI, "Medipure" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical incubator committed to discovering and developing proprietary prescription drugs focused on the endocannabinoid system, is pleased to announce the submission of provisional patent application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for MP-40X technology entitled "PROPRIETARY PRODRUG MOLECULES PRODUCTION METHOD AND USES THEREOF" U.S. 63/171,952. This invention relates to endocannabinoid targeting prodrug production and its therapeutic use in a novel delivery system. The said technology has provided a robust formulation platform to Medipure's drug candidates to strengthen its therapeutic profile.
"We are very pleased to secure the intellectual property regarding our core therapeutic technology platform by this submission," stated Boris Weiss, Chairman and CEO of Medipure Holdings Inc. "Apart from the apparent business reasons, I am especially excited and appreciative of our world-class team and collaborators, who have spent years developing and finetuning MP-40X to get it where it is today and that much closer to market."
Founded in 2014 and based in Vancouver, Canada with laboratories in Croatia and India and other locations in the pipeline globally, Medipure develops its core products targeting specific disease areas including pain management, anxiety and mood disorders, dermatology, nausea, appetite, oncology, arthritis, and fatty liver disease. The Company's goal is to cultivate pharmaceutical products that are non-addictive, have no side effects or toxicity, better efficacy at lower doses, and are absorbed by the body much quicker, and are more efficient with a longer life span than current drugs available in the marketplace.
"MP-40X is a unique therapeutic platform that comprises a series of endocannabinoid targeting molecules and is a fantastic addition to our portfolio of intellectual property," stated Dr. Nihar Pandey, Medipure's Chief Scientific Officer. "These novel prodrugs are fast-acting and long-lasting molecules that complement Medipure's drug discovery and development for our safe and effective endocannabinoid-targeted prescription medications."
Medipure continues with its patent applications for MP-40X in additional markets through the Patent Cooperation Treaty and will provide updates accordingly.
About Medipure
Medipure is a biopharmaceutical incubator committed to discovering and developing proprietary endocannabinoid system-based prescription drugs for targeted diseases by regulating specific molecular mechanisms.
