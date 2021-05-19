VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medipure Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("MPI"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Medipure Holdings Inc. (together with MPI, "Medipure" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical incubator committed to discovering and developing proprietary prescription drugs focused on the endocannabinoid system, is pleased to announce the submission of provisional patent application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for MP-30X technology entitled "METHODS TO PRODUCE NOVEL FORMULATIONS TO TREAT INFLAMMATORY SKIN CONDITIONS" US 63/179,075 with a filing date of April 23, 2021. This invention relates to a novel topical/dermal formulation for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases including psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and atopic dermatitis.
"Filing this intellectual property about our novel formulation that treats inflammatory skin diseases including psoriasis and related clinical conditions is a big milestone," said Boris Weiss, Chairman and CEO of Medipure Holdings Inc. "This is an exciting time for Medipure given our business development and growth, and developing MP-30X has strengthened our portfolio of drugs pipeline and I am grateful for our superb team and all they have done and continue to do."
Medipure develops its core products targeting specific disease areas including pain management, anxiety and mood disorders, dermatology, nausea, appetite, oncology, arthritis, and fatty liver disease. Founded in 2014 and based in Vancouver, Canada with laboratories in Croatia and India, the company is cultivating pharmaceutical products that are non-addictive, have no side effects or toxicity, better efficacy at lower doses, and are absorbed by the body much quicker, and are more efficient with a longer life span than drugs currently available on the market.
"MP-30X is a distinctive topical/dermal formulation that comprises novel receptor-targeting molecules that can impact psoriasis as well as inflammation and wound healing processes without affecting the systemic immune system like other psoriasis-related treatments," stated Dr. Nihar Pandey, Chief Scientific Officer of Medipure. "By using this strategy, we have avoided the prevalence of any secondary infection or illness unlike other medications. MP-30X has a better therapeutic window over standard medications and is safer for prolonged therapeutic use."
Medipure continues with its patent applications for MP-30X in additional markets through the Patent Cooperation Treaty and will provide updates accordingly.
About Medipure
Medipure is a biopharmaceutical incubator committed to discovering and developing proprietary endocannabinoid system-based prescription drugs for targeted diseases by regulating specific molecular mechanisms.
