VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medipure Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("MPI"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Medipure Holdings Inc. (together with MPI, "Medipure" or the "Company"), announces its anxiety and mood disorder drug (MP-20X, U.S. patent applications 20200253947 and 20200253948) has been issued a Notice of Allowance ("NOA") from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"). As stated in the NOA, MP-20X "has been examined and is allowed for issuance as a patent. Prosecution on the merits is closed".
"We are thrilled to receive the news that MP-20X has been awarded this Notice of Allowance by the USPTO," said Boris Weiss, Director and CEO of Medipure Holdings Inc. "Aside from the obvious business benefits, I am particularly excited and thankful for our team, who have spent years developing MP-20X to get it to this point and another step closer to market."
"MP-20X is an exciting addition to our portfolio of intellectual property and this NOA is an important milestone in getting MP-20X closer to production," stated Dr. Nihar Pandey, Chief Scientific Officer. "The global market for anxiety and related mood disorder medication is one of the larger growing therapeutic segments of the pharmaceutical industry. Many available first line medications are associated with severe dependency issues and often considered as a substance of drug abuse. Our endocannabinoid-targeted prescription medications are intended to create safe and effective alternatives that either mitigate or eliminate these challenges. I am excited about the potential benefits MP-20X may one day provide both patients and doctors, and with this NOA, that day feels a little bit closer," added Dr. Pandey.
Medipure continues with its patent applications for MP-20X in additional markets through the Patent Cooperation Treaty and will provide updates accordingly.
About Medipure
Medipure is a biopharmaceutical incubator committed to discovering and developing proprietary endocannabinoid system-based prescription drugs for targeted diseases by regulating specific molecular mechanisms.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, failure to be granted a full patent, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Media Contact
Doug Coupe, BOLD Communications Group, 843.568.2455, doug@boldcapitalgroup.com
SOURCE Medipure Holdings Inc.