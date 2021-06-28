VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medipure Holdings Inc. held its Annual General Meeting on June 9th, 2021, and today announced that Walter Berukoff, President of Red Lion Management, Chairman and CEO of Lion One Metals Ltd., and Denis J. Gallagher, CEO of Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT) and Chairman of BOLD Capital Group, LLC, were formally voted on and unanimously approved by voting shareholders to join the Company's Board of Directors.
"On behalf of our Company and the Board of Directors, it is a great pleasure to formally welcome Walter and Denis to our team," stated Boris Weiss, Chairman and CEO of Medipure Holdings Inc. "Walter has played an impactful role and his expertise will be key to our efforts moving forward. Denis has already brought so much to Medipure with his leadership and accomplished public markets experience. We look forward to him continuing to leverage his expertise with our go-public plans and furthering the growth of the Company."
Mr. Berukoff founded Red Lion Management Ltd., a global family office, in 1971 and has since amassed considerable holdings in real estate and manufacturing facilities. He has taken an active role in developing and turning around business enterprises throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia, and has been an international advisor in Cuba, Argentina, and Peru, providing strategic input to national infrastructures. Having raised more than five billion dollars in shareholder value for global mining and real estate projects throughout his career, Mr. Berukoff has earned a solid reputation as a leading Canadian operator and financier.
Prior to being appointed CEO of ETT earlier this year, Mr. Gallagher was Founder, Chairman and CEO of Student Transportation Inc., a publicly listed transportation and logistics company based in Toronto and New Jersey. The company was listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2004 and became dual-listed in 2011 on NASDAQ and in April 2018 the company took part in a go-private sale to its largest shareholder, the Caisse de dépôt et placement in Quebec. In addition to his leadership skills, Mr. Gallagher's experience in business development, corporate governance and accessing public capital markets will assist with the future growth of Medipure.
About Medipure
Medipure is a biopharmaceutical incubator committed to discovering and developing proprietary endocannabinoid system-based prescription drugs for targeted diseases by regulating specific molecular mechanisms.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information
