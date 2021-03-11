VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medipure Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("MPI"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Medipure Holdings Inc. (together with MPI, "Medipure" or the "Company"), has recently developed its proprietary pain management medication (MP-10X), and anxiety and mood disorder medication (MP-20X). These new drugs will benefit patients, global healthcare systems, government agencies, and other entities to combat the growing global opioid pandemic, and the anxiety and depression crisis. Medipure's MP-10X and MP-20X are designed to be "first in class", offering new treatment options for patients and physicians while limiting toxicity, and optimizing bioavailability and efficacy.
Boris Weiss, Chairman and CEO of Medipure Holdings Inc., stated, "There continues to be a very serious and growing global opioid pandemic that must be addressed and Medipure is doing its part to provide alternative solutions with our proprietary medications. The expectation is that they will be first in class medications without the associated severe dependency issues that are common with medications currently available that often lead to addiction, substance abuse and, unfortunately, overdoses and loss of life far too often."
According to the Worldwide Health Organization (WHO), opioids account for more than 70% of drug use deaths with more than 30% resulting from overdoses. In 2017, according to WHO estimates, the opioid overdose count was approximately 115,000.
The Company said over the last few years, the number of opioid overdoses worldwide has grown largely due to the increased use of opioids prescribed for chronic pain management and the availability of highly potent opioids on the illicit drug market. The WHO estimates the number of people dying from opioid overdoses in the U.S. increased by 120% between 2010 and 2018, with synthetic opioids, including fentanyl and its analogues, responsible for two-thirds of opioid-related overdose deaths in 2018 in the U.S.
"This global pandemic is creating a need for new alternative replacement drugs for pain management, anxiety and depression medications," added Weiss. "Market research studies have shown that within five years the market size for chronic pain management will be $113 billion and the market for anxiety and depression management will be almost $30 billion. As a major pharmaceutical development company with laboratories around the world, we have a fiduciary responsibility to the global community and to our investors. We will continue to grow our business effectively and efficiently doing our part to create a positive social impact that addresses this global opioid pandemic."
About Medipure
Medipure is a biopharmaceutical incubator committed to discovering and developing proprietary endocannabinoid system-based prescription drugs for targeted diseases by regulating specific molecular mechanisms.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information
Media Contact
