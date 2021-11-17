NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. The medium chain triglycerides (MCT) market is set to grow by USD 664.84 million, progressing at a CAGR of 8.81% from 2020 to 2025.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as increased participation in sports and fitness activities, increased prevalence of overweight and obesity will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the traditional or natural weight loss methods will restrict the market growth.
Company Profiles
The medium chain triglycerides (MCT) market report provides complete insights on key vendors including BASF SE, Croda International Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Lonza Group Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Oleon NV, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., Stepan Co., and Wilmar International Ltd.
Some Companies with Key Offerings -
- BASF SE - The company offers MCT under the product name Kollisolv MCT 70.
- Croda International Plc - The company offers MCT under the product name Crodamol GTCC.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers MCT under the product name Grindsted MCT.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as Retail Outlets and Online Stores. The medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) market share growth by the retail outlet's segment has been significant.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.81%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 664.84 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.82
Regional analysis
North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BASF SE, Croda International Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Lonza Group Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Oleon NV, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., Stepan Co., and Wilmar International Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
