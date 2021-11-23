ST. PAUL, Minn. and SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedLearn Media, Inc.—a nationally recognized leader in healthcare publishing—and innoviHealth— a leading provider of medical documentation, online coding, reimbursement, and compliance education resources—today announced a collaborative initiative. Each organization will carry the other's educational products, with the aim of providing world class healthcare education.
MedLearn Media is now featuring innoviHealth's code books in its ICD10monitor bookstore, adding specialties such as behavioral health, obstetrics and gynecology, physical therapy, and multi-specialty provider to its educational resources. MedLearn Media will also have its publishing brand's educational products embedded as product add-ons in innoviHealth's Find-A-Code on-line digital library.
"We are delighted to be part of the innoviHealth educational product offering," says Angela Kornegor, executive director of MedLearn Media. "Our foundational commitment has been and continues to provide premier educational content for healthcare professionals in coding, compliance and reimbursement."
LaMont Leavitt, CEO of innoviHealth, adds, "MedLearn Media has long been on our list of well-respected, medical educational resource providers. We're very pleased to make the natural, evolutionary steps of bringing MedLearn Media products into our Find-A-Code Digital Library. It also represents the ideal opportunity to add innoviHealth premium content and books into MedLearn Media's ICD10monitor bookstore. This partnership is a win-win for both organizations and our customers."
About MedLearn Media, Inc.
Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, MedLearn Media, Inc., and its family of brands — MedLearn Publishing, ICD10monitor and RACmonitor — offer trusted expertise to the healthcare industry in the areas of coding, reimbursement and regulatory compliance. MedLearn Media's industry-leading resources include online news and special reports, blog articles, print and digital books, visual charts, newsletters, webcasts, seminars and on-demand content. For 30 years, healthcare organizations of all types have depended on MedLearn Media to guide them to fiscal integrity, regulatory compliance and peace of mind.
About innoviHealth
innoviHealth is the privately held, Utah-based, parent company of HCC Coder, Find-A-Code, ChiroCode, QPro, Codapedia, and Healthcare Administration Alliance. The Founders have decades of experience in the medical billing and coding industry, and decades more experience in information technology. Every day, this unique blend of medical coding and information engineering skills are combined with on-going customer feedback to improve and simplify the process of medical documentation, coding and reimbursement for our clients.
Media Contact
Catherine Wang, MedLearn Media, Inc., +1 651-292-3414, cwang@medlearnmedia.com
SOURCE MedLearn Media, Inc.