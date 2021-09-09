ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Navigating the Complexities of Radiology Coding and Reimbursement" is the topic for a three-day, 12-hour virtual workshop hosted by MedLearn Publishing, in partnership with Panacea®, a BESLER Company. The workshop, scheduled for October 7, 14 and 21, 2021, will tackle coding, documentation and compliance challenges for diagnostic and interventional radiology providers.
During eight individual sessions, Panacea experts will offer insights, instruction and tips covering a variety of timely topics specific to radiology, including CPT®/HCPCS and ICD-10-CM coding, changes to evaluation and management (E&M) guidelines, navigating the CMS website and Medicare medical necessity. The web-based workshop will include several opportunities for attendees to test their knowledge through actual case examples and to get additional clarification through face-to-face Q&A sessions. Up to 12 AAPC, AHRA and RCCB continuing education credits are available to attendees.
"We understand how important radiology revenues are to hospitals, physician practices and other facilities, especially during these financially challenging times," says Angela Kornegor, Executive Director, MedLearn Media. "Our ultimate goal with this workshop is empowering healthcare organizations to capture every legitimate dollar of payment, in compliance with highly complex rules and regulations. Based on our 30 years of radiology experience, coupled with the unmatched expertise of our Panacea presenters, attendees of the workshop can feel confident about the accuracy and comprehensiveness of the guidance they receive."
Following is an overview of the workshop schedule and topics:
DAY 1: Thursday, October 7
- Session #1: CPT Coding for Nonvascular Interventional Radiology Procedures
- Session #2: Vascular Interventional Radiology Coding
DAY 2: Thursday, October 14
- Session #1: ICD-10-CM Coding Guidelines and References
- Session #2: A Deep Dive into the 2021 E&M Office Visit Guidelines
- Session #3: Current Trends in Radiology CPT Coding
DAY 3: Thursday, October 21
- Session #1: Diagnostic Radiology
- Session #2: Navigating the CMS Website
- Session #3: Medical Necessity for Medicare
To learn more about workshop details and online registration, visit https://bit.ly/38DyAJY, or call 800-252-1578.
About MedLearn Publishing
A MedLearn Media brand, MedLearn Publishing is a nationally recognized healthcare publishing and media firm specializing in all aspects of coding, compliance, reimbursement and the revenue cycle. For 30 years, MedLearn Publishing has delivered actionable answers that equip healthcare organizations to confidently meet their revenue and compliance obligations. MedLearn Publishing clients access this information through a variety of resources, including print and digital books, newsletters, coding charts and webcasts.
CPT® is a registered trademark of the American Medical Association.
