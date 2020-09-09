BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medly Pharmacy, a full-service, digital pharmacy that offers free same-day prescription delivery, has expanded its executive team by welcoming two new members to the company's C-suite. Robert "Rob" Horowitz will join the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Prasad Pola will join as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
The expansion of the executive team coincides with Medly's plan to expand its platform nationally, following its Series B funding round. With a deep understanding of how to effectively manage and strategize a company's financials, Mr. Horowitz will be responsible for focusing on Medly's growth into additional markets. Mr. Pola, working from the same blueprint, will be examining all product technologies for optimization, steering Medly toward what is most efficient for the company, and its existing and new customer base.
"We are very pleased to welcome both of these highly talented executives, who are each leaders in their respective fields, to the Medly family," said CEO and Co-founder of Medly Pharmacy, Marg Patel. "They will work towards maximizing the strength of our compelling and unique platform, in order to meet our collective goals and our overall plan to increase operational efficiency and technological advancements."
Mr. Horowitz previously served as the Vice President of Finance at quip, where he led the organization through both Series A and Series B funding rounds. He focused his efforts on improving the monetization of existing business activities, expanding revenue streams, and designing new business models and strategies. He has also served in financial leadership roles at Gerson Lehrman Group, Four Springs Capital, Spencer Trask Ventures and Merrill Lynch & Co.
Mr. Pola previously served as the Chief Technology Officer at Plated. In his role, he led the product development, engineering and data science teams. He formerly held product and technology leadership roles at companies such as Quidsi and Amazon.
Medly Pharmacy, a digital pharmacy with dedicated brick-and-mortar locations in each city of operation, takes a patient-first approach to pharmacy to make the process as seamless as possible. This includes finding the lowest medication cost and eliminating logistical challenges such as waiting in long lines or scheduling time to pick up prescriptions. Since its inception in 2017 the company has continued to experience exponential revenue and customer growth.
About Medly Pharmacy
Medly Pharmacy is a full-service, digital pharmacy that delivers a patient's prescriptions to their door for free on the same day, in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida. The digital experience makes managing prescriptions simple, efficient, smart and most importantly, safe for customers. More information can be found at www.medlypharmacy.com.
