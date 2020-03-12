MINNEAPOLIS, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mednet, a healthcare technology company, announced a new program to support research organizations conducting any type of immunology-related research, including clinical studies on COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics and treatments. Mednet's comprehensive clinical data management system (CDMS) is designed to be highly flexible to enable fast and efficient study builds and execution of any type of clinical research. The new program is designed to make it even easier for research organizations to conduct imminent and urgent research projects.
On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified COVID-19 as a pandemic, continuing to elevate the urgent need for the development of new diagnostics, treatments and a vaccine. Other types of infections and immune disorders also require the same level of urgency, given their growing prevalence due to environmental factors.1
The new discount program will provide research organizations with qualifying projects a fifty percent (50%) discount on the list price of software licensing fees for the duration of their clinical study. The discount applies to all components of Mednet's CDMS, including premium modules such as randomization and inventory management, adjudication, payments and more. Mednet will offer the discount program through the remainder of the year.
"Research and life sciences organizations hold the keys to solve current and future global health issues and public health crises like COVID-19," said Rick Bernstein, chief commercial officer, Mednet. "As an eClinical company dedicated to helping researchers develop lifesaving treatments, we wanted to make it easier for these organizations to access the tools they need to get their critical studies up and running as quickly as possible and deliver accelerated results to their critical trial endpoints."
About Mednet
Mednet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. Mednet's clinical data management system improves the efficiency of clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond electronic data capture (EDC), Mednet's comprehensive solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while enabling organizations to adapt to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted Mednet for nearly 20 years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit www.mednetsolutions.com.
