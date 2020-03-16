CHICAGO, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitals and healthcare sites nationwide were already facing a nursing and clinical care staffing shortage. With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the shortage has expanded rapidly due to potentially ill healthcare workers and unprecedented demand. Emergency providers, law enforcement workers, community crisis teams and other non-healthcare workers have been called upon to assist with testing and early response care. As a result, the need for infection prevention training is at critical mass nationwide.
"In an effort to assist in this time of crisis," reports Wendy Whitmore, Chief Learning Officer at 4MedPlus Education, "we are offering our accredited online learning bundle covering all aspects of infection awareness and prevention at NO cost. It includes a special new module focused specifically on CDC guidelines for infection prevention as it relates to COVID19. We hope that making this course accessible to anyone who needs it will allow more health and medical sites to deliver up-to-date infection prevention training to everyone addressing this crisis in the field."
The CICBP accredited bundle is nationally approved for RNs, LPNs, Physicians, PAs and others. It delivers a certificate of proficiency to all attendees. Interested learners may apply code: PREVENTION100 at checkout using this link for the next 30 days for immediate access to the course: https://www.4medtrainingcatalog.com/online-store/SELF-PACED-Certificate-of-Infection-Control-Barrier-Protection-CICBP-p85386219.
The newly signed 8.4 billion dollar emergency federal funding bill does include assistance for preparedness. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) took several coronavirus-related steps, including its number one call to action - infection control procedures.
All organizations at all levels of health and medical support are focusing strategically to ensure the very best care for anyone affected by this health crisis. It is as part of that effort that 4MedPlus is providing this critical course access to contribute to this important and immediate industry need. In addition, 4MedPlus is assisting school and university partners during this crisis, by providing low-cost access to online self-paced lessons that can be deployed quickly and efficiently to students working from home. They are also addressing the needs of educators to move learning materials online by providing inexpensive access to their experienced content development team.
ABOUT 4MEDPLUS:
4MedPlus Online Accredited Education, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, was launched nearly a decade ago, to meet the educational needs of busy healthcare industry professionals and providers across the medical continuum. The unique accredited modular method, delivered through self-paced online programs, allows learners to meet critical training and compliance requirements, while continuing to focus on their core business or practice. More about 4MedPlus at https://4medtrainingcatalog.com. Press Contact: Meg Morris; m.morris@4medapproved.com
