PORTLAND, Maine, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedRhythms, a Portland, Maine-based digital therapeutics company that is building direct stimulation, prescription therapeutics that use sensors, music, and software to improve walking impairments caused by neurologic injuries and diseases, announced today the development of its inaugural Patient Advisory Board (PAB), the first of its kind in the industry.
MedRhythms is excited to welcome the following six individuals to the PAB: Chrissy Bellows (ME), Craig Williams (TX), Lindsey Miller Santiago (MA), Max Michaud (ME), Rick Geiser (NY), and Steve DeMello (CA). These advisors are living with the effects of stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease, and they have demonstrated a history of leadership in these patient communities as well as a passion for helping others suffering from neurologic injuries and diseases. Their full bios can be found on the MedRhythms website.
"We started MedRhythms with the mission of improving the lives of those living with neurologic injuries and diseases that impact walking," said Brian Harris, co-founder and CEO of MedRhythms. "It is critical that the voice of the patient be core to our company and incorporated as an integral part of the process as we design products and build a company to serve them. We are honored to have these six individuals join us on this mission through the formation of this Patient Advisory Board."
The MedRhythms PAB aims to bring the patient perspective into decisions that affect the company's activities, products, goals, and vision. It will introduce the patient voice into decision-making at MedRhythms alongside the company's recently announced Scientific Advisory Boards in stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease. The PAB will guide MedRhythms in supporting patient needs and driving patient-centered care. MedRhythms has focused on assembling a PAB with representation from the stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease communities in order to receive feedback directly from the populations where there is a significant unmet need. MedRhythms expects to expand representation as the company advances additional pipeline products in other indications.
"MedRhythms uses a novel approach to help deliver better outcomes for patients with neurologic conditions," said Steve DeMello, a PAB member who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2009. "The company is using digital technology to empower its patients, expand its services, and touch many more lives. I look forward, as a member of the Patient Advisory Board, to helping bring the 'voice of the patient' to this important work."
Members of this inaugural PAB will have the opportunity to help shape MedRhythms' journey toward improving the quality of life and mobility of people living with neurologic injuries and diseases. By sharing their insights and knowledge related to the patient experience, product feedback, clinical studies, and strategies for patient engagement, members of this PAB will have an invaluable impact on MedRhythms and, more importantly, the ability to make a positive difference in the lives of millions that the company serves.
"In all healthcare companies, especially those in a new and growing industry like digital therapeutics, it is important for the patient perspective to be a pillar of these organizations," said Lauren Steidl, who is the Patient Advisory Board Coordinator and works in Customer Development at MedRhythms. "These companies exist to serve patients and need to always strive to build an industry culture focused on these patients."
About MedRhythms
MedRhythms, a privately held company headquartered in Portland, ME, is a digital therapeutics company that uses sensors, music, and software to build evidence-based, neurologic interventions to measure and improve walking. MedRhythms is dedicated to developing direct stimulation digital therapeutics, meaning that each therapeutic provides, via prescription music, direct stimulation to enable the mechanism of action in each relevant population. The company has an active pipeline of prescription digital therapeutics targeting rehabilitation and prevention in areas of neurologic injury and disease. The MedRhythms team has extensive experience in rehabilitation techniques utilizing music. The company has roots as a therapy services company that launched out of Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, which the U.S. News & World Report named the No. 3 ranked rehabilitation hospital in the country. To learn more, visit: www.medrhythms.com.
