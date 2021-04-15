SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medrio Inc., the leading provider of eClinical technology to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, diagnostics, and animal health markets announced today that it has acquired HMD Clinical, a leading provider of Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM). The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The acquisition will enable Medrio to expand its portfolio of proven eClinical technology solutions to global sponsors, CROs, and sites. The acquisition will integrate HMD's expertise in RTSM with Medrio's expertise in electronic data capture including ePRO, eConsent, and eSource providing a full service unified eClinical suite. Through this expanded offering, Medrio is better positioned to meet its customers' needs particularly in providing better trial oversight and more accurate and complete data.
While the acquisition is new, the partnership between Medrio and HDM Clinical is not. The two companies have been partnering for years to offer integrated technology solutions and the acquisition positions them well to build on that success. "Our long-standing partnership with HMD Clinical and existing integrations will ensure a smooth transition for customers. Both HMD and Medrio pride themselves on having developed flexible technology, and as such system integration has gone smoothly. As we look to continue to grow our organization, HMD Clinical's portfolio, culture, and mission-aligned with ours, and ultimately will allow us to continue to offer best-in-class service and technology solutions to our customers," said Ed Gould, Chief Financial Officer of Medrio.
Ian Davison, the Co-Founder, and Operations Director, of HMD Clinical, shared that "every interaction with Medrio has reinforced that we share a common vision and worldview. We didn't decide to sell HMD Clinical. We decided to sell HMD Clinical to Medrio. That's an important distinction."
Together with the entire HMD Clinical team, Ian Davison, Co-Founder and Operations Director of HMD Clinical, and Brent Harlow, Co-Founder and Project Director of HMD Clinical, will join Medrio and continue to play an active role in the advanced development of Medrio RTSM. "Both Ian and Brent have been instrumental in building HMD Clinical from the ground up and it's clear that their customers and staff have tremendous trust in their expertise and ability to deliver distinguished solutions. We are thrilled they are joining the Medrio family along with all other HMD Clinical staff and know our customers will benefit from their expertise and continued innovation," said Nicole Latimer, Chief Executive Officer of Medrio.
The acquisition completed in April 2021.
About Medrio
At Medrio, we know it takes a global village to achieve a healthier world. Since 2005, we've developed a successful ecosystem of visionary people like you who want to change the world - employees, customers, and partners alike. Our flexible eClinical suite consists of EDC, ePRO, eConsent, Direct Data Capture, and RTSM, and provides the most complete and accurate data in a traditional, hybrid, or virtual trial environment.
We've supported sponsors, CROs, and sites from across the life sciences industry spectrum. With our help, they have secured more than 375 approvals and achieved critical breakthroughs. Our expertise spans all therapeutic areas and phases of clinical trials. We aim to deliver the best customer experience possible because your success is our success. Learn how we do it at http://www.medrio.com.
Media Contact
Jillian Tygh, Medrio, 877-763-3746, jtygh@medrio.com
SOURCE Medrio