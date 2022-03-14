SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medrio announced today that they have joined The Association for Clinical Data Management (ACDM).
Medrio is excited to become part of ACDM and engage globally with CROs and industry solution providers, share thought leadership with its members, and be part of advancing and implementing solutions in the marketplace.
"Medrio is proud to align with an organization that is equally as enthusiastic about improving the drug development process through contemporary Clinical Data Management practices," says Nicole Latimer, Chief Executive Officer at Medrio. "We hold ourselves to the strictest standards and regulations when it comes to data management, and we look forward to collaborating with fellow data management experts on how to maintain and improve industry standards."
"Connecting like-minded industry experts in data management with a platform and network for continuous learning, knowledge-sharing, and problem-solving is a key driver of ACDM," comments Ian Pinto, ACDM Chair from AstraZeneca. "We are excited for Medrio to collaborate, constructively engage, and share experiences that support the continuous improvement of Clinical Data Management practices. We believe they will be a great asset to our growing community of thought-leaders."
About Medrio
At Medrio, we know it takes a global village to achieve a healthier world. Since 2005, we've developed a successful ecosystem of visionary people like you who want to change the world – employees, customers, and partners alike. Our flexible eClinical suite consists of EDC, ePRO, eConsent, Direct Data Capture, and RTSM, and provides the most complete and accurate data in a traditional, hybrid, or virtual trial environment. We've supported sponsors, CROs, and sites from across the life sciences industry spectrum. With our help, they have secured more than 375 approvals and achieved critical breakthroughs. Our expertise spans all therapeutic areas and phases of clinical trials. We aim to deliver the best customer experience possible because your success is our success. Learn how we do it at http://www.medrio.com.
About ACDM
ACDM represents enthusiastic clinical research professionals with a passion to improve the drug development process by offering an environment for continuous learning and application of contemporary Clinical Data Management practices.
Serving the data management community for over 30 years, our commitment is to provide explicit settings for our fellow members to network, share experiences & keep up to date with the latest regulations & standards in the area of Data Management. We also take pride in helping our members in their professional development journey. Our mission is to provide opportunities to constructively engage, collaborate and learn from the industry experts in Data Management, to equip members with the necessary skills to excel in their careers, so they can become the data management experts of the future.
At the hub of ACDM activities, our website offers a diverse, valuable resource for all levels of professionals managing clinical data.
