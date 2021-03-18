CHICAGO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MCAT has been a part of the medical school admissions process for years. Though it has changed and evolved over time, it remains one of the most important milestones in a medical student's career. Most MCAT exam takers spend several hours a day, over the course of weeks or months, to prepare for this significant test.
It is an intensive process that requires resources, support, time and dedication. The most successful MCAT takers are those who have put in tremendous effort to understand their strengths and weaknesses through a robust study program. More often than not, this takes a little external help.
Having done some in-depth research on behalf of students who wish to excel at taking the MCAT, below is a list of resources and tutoring companies that make all the difference. These are not just the most trusted companies, but ones with the most experience and some of the best study material. For those looking to ace the MCAT, these resources are highly beneficial.
The Princeton Review
Like all qualified tutoring services, The Princeton Review takes a personalized approach. Students are matched with tutors who best fit their individual goals, along with a tutoring manager. These experts use practice tools that range from mock tests to supplementary study guides, giving students a comprehensive study experience that leaves them feeling confident.
For those not financially ready for a tutoring service, The Princeton Review's free full-length practice exam can come in handy.
MedSchoolCoach
MedSchoolCoach has been around for 14 years and, over time, has developed an MCAT tutoring service that carefully assesses students' needs and gives them what's most beneficial. In addition to one-on-one MCAT tutoring, the company has integrated an MCAT prep app (available for free download) that acts as a virtual coach, allowing students to learn on the go. The app features videos, podcasts, progress trackers and other engaging tools for a well-rounded experience.
One of the greatest benefits that MedSchoolCoach offers is a balance between highly qualified tutors and the most useful resources. Through practice questions, detailed feedback and comprehensive study sessions, they provide quality tutoring that yields exceptional results.
Kaplan
Kaplan offers various online resources and tutoring that engage with students on their own timeline. From on-demand lessons and practice tests to live courses and videos, students are able to choose from a host of tools. This company creates a custom plan that is based on a student's goals, educational background and learning style, making the experience as personal as possible.
For those in search of free study resources, Kaplan offers a full-length practice test at no cost.
Other Common Resources
Scouring the internet for reliable resources is time-consuming. Based on what past MCAT test takers have found helpful, here is a short list of other trustworthy free online prep resources:
- The McGraw Hill full-length practice exams
- Blueprint Prep's free resource bundle
- The Magoosh practice test
- The March2Success full-length practice exams
With the option to rely on excellent tutoring services and resources, MCAT test takers can improve their chance of performing better on the exam.
