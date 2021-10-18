CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedShift, a leading innovator within the medical aesthetics industry, has announced its official rebrand initiative including a new logo, brand identity, and website. The effort delivers at a time MedShift's technology portfolio is undergoing a period of exponential demand and growth underpinning the high value, cost saving services MedShift offers to medical manufacturers and practice owners alike.
MedShift is on pace to recognize 155% year over year growth coming off a robust 2020, nearly doubling the device business segment in 2021 and increasing more than ten fold the technology platforms division. The rebrand parallels a more technology focussed MedShift customer and with a full website relaunch improves the ability for customers to identify desired solutions more quickly. Although technological innovation tends to lead many initial conversations, subscription medical device programs will continue to play a key role in the company's unique business model. "A significant area of growth for MedShift in the first half of 2021 has been additional devices within existing customer practices. Procedure demand has increased from patients, and practices are responding by adding the latest technology through our unique device subscription model. It has been a win-win for practices to remain competitive and attract new patients and for MedShift to expand within our existing customer base," states MedShift Vice President of Sales, Lisa Tiller.
Of the MedShift software portfolio, digitizing payments, adding B2B eCommerce capabilities, and integrating real time data between customer ERP/Finance and Sales platforms leads as a top request from manufacturers upgrading from deprecated paper and manual processes. "The transformation we provide creates a wonderful experience for the end customer, manufacturers internal finance team, as well as their entire management chain.'' says CEO, Brian Phillips "Having access to real time information, as well as full historical records regardless if you are the end customer or the manufacturer creates an unparalleled experience. If you can do this while at the same time reducing costs, it is a winning solution for the customer."
On the design level, MedShift's new logo signifies each facet of business the company strives to uphold. Affordability, innovation, quality, commitment, and diversity are a few attributes the company embodies and are portrayed by the various dots surrounding the company's name. With the launch of the new website, users can easily navigate to find the solution that fits their individual needs. This concept will be essential for manufacturers and medical practices seeking specific services and evaluating how MedShift can best serve them. "Design is a crucial component for companies looking to effectively communicate with customers and the launch of the new website will not only increase user accessibility to the products and services we offer but also recommend solutions based on business objectives," says MedShift Vice President of Communications, Victoria Olszowy. "The new site is a chance for us to better connect with customers through what we do best, providing a full suite of solutions with extensive industry knowledge."
About MedShift
MedShift, founded in 2015 in Charlotte, NC, delivers a platform as a service to both medical device manufacturers as well as individual medical practices. Foundationally, MedShift enables access to the latest devices and technology to remain competitive and attract new business. MedShift has partnered with over 500 doctors in North America, Australia, and New Zealand to give practices the latest in cutting-edge treatment modalities, services, and systems.
MedShift is disrupting the traditional aesthetic device market by offering permanent placement, holistic subscription services for surgeons, physicians, and their business. MedShift's broad portfolio of services for practices includes a portfolio of 31 leading aesthetic medical devices from nine manufacturers, an aesthetic eCommerce and subscription platform, in-house communications and marketing services, and inbound lead generation. For manufacturers, MedShift delivers a highly secure IoT platform consisting of both hardware and software assets allowing for real-time visibility, remote management, and big data modeling of entire medical device lineups. MedShift adds value across the manufacturer and provider spectrum and continues to empower robust integration with the leading brands and doctors in the industry. Additionally, in its first year of eligibility, MedShift ranked 185 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, leading as the 15th fastest growing health company in the United States.
