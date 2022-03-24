MedSitter is the only vendor with a persistent audio/video patient connection among the partners selected
NOBLESVILLE, Ind., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedSitter, LLC announced that they are among the patient observation vendors chosen for the Veterans Health Administration's 5-year, $65 million telehealth initiative. MedSitter partnered with the renowned program management company, Odell International, to win this contract. Odell International is a disabled veteran-owned business dedicated to bringing exceptional value and unique solutions to the VHA.
MedSitter's innovative patient observation solution will allow one VHA observer to observe up to ten patients at one time, improving efficiency without compromising patient safety. MedSitter is the only solution that is 100% cloud supported, and provides a persistent audio/video connection between patient and observer so that vulnerable patients are never disconnected from their safety officers.
MedSitter was initially designed to prevent patient falls, but has also been used to provide patient companionship, to check on COVID-19 patients, and to alleviate the pressure of staffing shortages. The MedSitter carts are dual-purpose and can be used for standard telehealth calls when no observation is needed. The cloud connection makes set-up fast and efficient so that patient observers can start tracking for safety right away.
"We are proud to be a part of the VHA's telehealth initiative," said Tracy Mills, MedSitter CEO, "MedSitter was created to help keep people safe. We are honored by the opportunity to extend that service to our nation's veterans."
"Millions of veterans rely on the VHA for healthcare," added Richard D. Cantwell, CEO of Odell International, "We are proud to partner with a company like MedSitter that is going to help keep those veterans safe during a vulnerable time."
To learn more about MedSitter, visit http://www.medsitter.com
About MedSitter
MedSitter helps overburdened clinicians to remotely observe patients to meaningfully improve patient safety and satisfaction without straining staff resources. The remote patient observation system is being leveraged by top healthcare systems across the nation with fantastic results. From the first call all the way through account maturity, MedSitter provides exemplary customer support which helps clinicians to proactively meet patient needs. To learn more about MedSitter and the innovative patient safety program it supports, visit http://www.medsitter.com
About Odell International:
Odell-Intl will provide the highest quality of service and expertise as program managers to its clients by delivering exceptional value and unique solutions to the needs of the client, and provides sound, proven business advice which improves the clients enterprise throughout the global marketplace. To learn more, visit odell-int.com.
