ELMHURST, Ill., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jake Crampton, founder and CEO of MedSpeed, received the Chicago Booth Entrepreneurial Distinguished Alumni Award. The award recognizes "an individual who has demonstrated professional achievement of the highest caliber in the management of an enterprise."
MedSpeed has deep ties to The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. The business got its start as the final project for a New Venture Strategy course with the original seed of the idea coming from Crampton's close friend and classmate, Everett Truitt. They entered the idea into the Edward L. Kaplan, '71, New Venture Challenge. MedSpeed won the competition and Crampton changed his post-graduation plans to launch the company.
Now a market-leading provider of same-day transportation services to the healthcare industry, MedSpeed has grown from a Chicago-based startup to a national enterprise with over 140 hub operations across 29 states. Its client base includes 25 of the top 100 health systems in the country.
"I am honored to receive this award from my alma mater," said Crampton. "Ultimately, this award recognizes the incredible MedSpeed team and our commitment to the mission of delivering health to the communities we serve."
Before MedSpeed, healthcare executives rarely accounted for transportation operations when considering the major drivers of optimum performance. By transforming logistics from a cost center into a strategic asset, MedSpeed provides significant value by enabling better, more integrated care delivery.
Prior to launching MedSpeed, Crampton founded and nurtured a successful language-training business in Mexico City and credits that experience, his Chicago Booth education, and his continued engagement with the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation with providing a strong foundation for MedSpeed's development.
MedSpeed integrates healthcare organizations through the enterprise-wide movement of physical materials: specimens, pharmaceuticals, supplies and more. It transforms transportation into a strategic asset that more effectively utilizes scale, reduces risk, eliminates redundancies and centralizes services.
