ELMHURST, Ill., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedSpeed, the market-leading provider of same-day logistics services to the healthcare industry, has named Natalie Laackman as CFO. In this newly created position, Laackman will oversee the accounting, strategic analytics, fleet and project management teams at MedSpeed.
"Natalie comes to MedSpeed with an exceptional set of experiences and is a tremendous addition to our executive team," said Jake Crampton, Founder and CEO of MedSpeed. "During her career she has helped build and scale other high growth companies and her ability to cross-functionally engage senior leadership will help to shape the overall strategic and operational direction of MedSpeed."
"I am delighted to join the MedSpeed leadership team at this important point in the company's growth journey," said Laackman. "The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting challenges the healthcare industry has faced during this past year have demonstrated the benefits of the agile approach MedSpeed deploys. Healthcare logistics should and must be a service that delivers strategic value."
Laackman brings more than three decades of experience leading financial and information systems at large companies. Prior to MedSpeed, Laackman was Vice President of Global Finance at PureCircle. Her distinguished career includes executive roles at Sodexo, Shamrock Foods, The Kellogg Company and Kraft Foods. Laackman holds an MBA from Northwestern University and is a Certified Public Accountant. She received her Master's and Bachelor's degrees in Accounting from Northern Illinois University, and serves on the board of directors for AgriBank and the Chicago Zoological Society.
About MedSpeed
MedSpeed integrates healthcare organizations through the enterprise-wide movement of physical materials: specimens, pharmaceuticals, supplies and more. It transforms transportation into a strategic asset that more effectively utilizes scale, reduces risk, eliminates redundancies and centralizes services. The company has grown from a Chicago-based startup into a national enterprise with over 140 hub operations across 30 states. Its client base includes 25 of the top 100 health systems in the country. http://www.medspeed.com
