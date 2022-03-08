OLNEY, Md., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedStar Health, today announced that it has received its largest individual donation to date for Medstar Montgomery Medical Center. The gift, valued at $1.8 million, is through a planned posthumous donation from Robert (Bobby) E. Lee Smith, Jr. of Olney, MD.
The transformational gift will be allocated towards the Oncology Pavilion at MedStar Montgomery, with the goal of providing better-than-ever care to the Montgomery County community. As the number of individuals and families impacted by cancer rises steadily, so does the need for critical oncology services such as surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation, and more.
The spirit of philanthropic gratitude embodied by Smith and his late wife Shirley is essential to many of the services that MedStar Health provides. Shirley's final days were spent in MedStar Montgomery's care, inspiring Bobby to fund various cancer-fighting initiatives at the hospital in the years after her passing. Their shared commitment to combating cancer is reflected in each funded program, including the Shirley A. Smith Infusion Center.
"Bobby appreciated life and lived life to the fullest. Everything always had to be top-notch," said Todd Greenstone, a lifelong friend of Bobby's who has served on the Philanthropy Committee of MedStar Montgomery. "He was always concerned about others and making sure that their needs were met."
The Oncology Pavilion and other donor-funded MedStar Health projects ensure a lasting impact beyond the lives of the philanthropists who make them a reality. Upon completion, the Oncology Pavilion will optimize coordination of patient care, enhance effective communication between providers, decrease length of time between medically necessary "day-of" services, increase patient care capacity, improve wayfinding, and more.
"Gratitude matters greatly in our community, and we at MedStar Montgomery are deeply grateful for the giving spirit of Bobby Smith and his family," said Thomas J. Senker, FACHE, president of MedStar Montgomery Medical Center. "Because of his deeply held gratitude for those in his community, Mr. Smith has left behind a monumental legacy in Montgomery County, and beyond."
"When I visited him shortly before his passing, we talked about his gift," said Greenstone. "Though it was difficult for him to communicate by then, it was obvious that he realized the positive impact his gift would have on the community, and that made him happy."
For more information on MedStar Health's cancer care, visit https://www.medstarhealth.org/services/cancer.
About MedStar Montgomery Medical Center and MedStar Health
MedStar Montgomery Medical Center is a not-for-profit, acute care community hospital serving Montgomery County, Maryland. For 100 years, MedStar Montgomery has served as a medical care provider and community health resource offering high-quality, personalized care. MedStar Montgomery provides a broad range of healthcare specialties, advanced technologies, and treatments not traditionally found at community hospitals—including cutting-edge care in obstetrics, orthopedics, breast health, and oncology. MedStar Health is the region's largest non-profit and most trusted integrated healthcare delivery system, giving patients access to the latest in modern medicine and medical technology within a community hospital setting.
Media Contact
Amanda Mantiply, Abel Communications for MedStar Montgomery Medical Center, 443-961-2418, amanda@abelcommunications.com
Stefanie Bryant, MedStar Montgomery Medical Center, 301-774-8912, stefanie.r.bryant@medstar.net
SOURCE MedStar Montgomery Medical Center