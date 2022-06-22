Distinction celebrated at newly renovated nursery
OLNEY, Md., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedStar Health's Maternal Newborn Center nursery at MedStar Montgomery Medical Center has achieved the highly prestigious international Baby-Friendly designation after a rigorous review conducted by Baby-Friendly USA.
This distinguished honor demonstrates that MedStar Health adheres to the highest standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. These standards are built on Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, a set of evidence-based practices recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for optimal infant feeding support in the first days of a newborn's life.
MedStar Health's standout qualities include an emphasis on robust education, training, and skills development in its MedStar Montgomery nursery, in addition to its commitment to effective and reliable communication between leadership, staff, and patients.
The positive health effects of breastfeeding are well documented and widely recognized by health authorities throughout the world. In 2011, the Surgeon General issued aCall to Action to Support Breastfeeding stated that "Breast milk is uniquely suited to the human infant's nutritional needs and is a live substance with unparalleled immunological and anti-inflammatory properties that protect against a host of illnesses and diseases for both mothers and children."
MedStar Montgomery joins a growing list of more than 20,000 Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers throughout the world, 590 of which are in the United States. These facilities provide an environment that supports breastfeeding while respecting every woman's right to make the best decision for herself and her family.
"We are extremely proud to be recognized for the hard work of our team members to uphold the highest level of care for infants and their mothers," said Dina MacDonald, BSN, RNC-OB, C-EFM, Nurse Manager at Medstar Montgomery Medical Center's Maternal Newborn Center. "MedStar Montgomery is committed to providing the support, education and resources parents need as they welcome their baby. Our doctors and nurses aim to ensure a healthy, well-prepared start for growing families," said MedStar Montgomery Medical Center President Thomas J. Senker, FACHE.
MedStar Montgomery recently completed enhancements to the nursery to provide mother and baby with an environment that is conducive to health well-being. These renovations include new flooring, furnishings, lighting and artwork.
About MedStar Montgomery Medical Center and MedStar Health
MedStar Montgomery Medical Center is a not-for-profit, acute care community hospital serving Montgomery County, Maryland. For 100 years, MedStar Montgomery has served as a medical care provider and community health resource offering high-quality, personalized care. MedStar Montgomery provides a broad range of healthcare specialties, advanced technologies, and treatments not traditionally found at community hospitals—including cutting-edge care in obstetrics, orthopedics, breast health, and oncology. MedStar Health is the region's largest non-profit and most trusted integrated healthcare delivery system, giving patients access to the latest in modern medicine and medical technology within a community hospital setting.
About Baby-Friendly USA
As the accrediting body and national authority for the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) in the United States, Baby-Friendly USA is responsible for upholding the highest standards in infant feeding care by coordinating and conducting all activities necessary to confer the prestigious Baby-Friendly designation and ensure the widespread adoption of the BFHI in the US. Learn more about Baby-Friendly USA and the BFHI at http://www.babyfriendlyusa.org.
