OLNEY, Md., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedStar Health announces the opening of the Center for Successful Aging at MedStar Montgomery Medical Center (MMMC) which delivers a new model of specialized care for older adults. The first-in-the-region center is designed to address the complex needs of older adults through integrated care coordination, a patient-centered approach, and highly skilled medical and psychosocial care. The new center was modeled after the very successful, innovative program at MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital in Baltimore.
The growth of the geriatric population continues to rise at epic levels, as the population of Marylanders 60 years and over is expected to reach more than 25 percent by the year 2030 according to the state's Department of Aging.
"Through the Center for Successful Aging, we want to radically transform healthcare delivery and support a thriving community of older adults across the continuum of care," said Thomas J. Senker, FACHE, president of MedStar Montgomery Medical Center. "With a growing elderly population and a shortage of geriatricians, it is increasingly important to evolve the geriatrics practice and extend the reach of high-quality clinical care for seniors in our region."
The CSA will be led by Chief of Geriatrics and Center Director, George Hennawi, MD, FACP. Dr. Hennawi was recognized as one of the region's best and most respected physicians as chosen by his peers. He specializes in geriatric medicine, as well as palliative care and hospice.
Patient-Centered Care Emphasizes An Individual's Own Preferences
The CSA takes a holistic approach to care starting with a thorough health assessment to identify cognitive, functional and medical risks. Patients are then provided with an individualized "Life Plan" and a specialized care team to manage their physical, mental and emotional health, often in partnership with the patient's primary care physician, specialist provider, family and caregivers, and resident skilled nursing provider.
The care team, led by a geriatrician, is comprised of care coordinators, social workers, therapists and pharmacists who collectively ensure that patients receive the necessary care while providing education, support, and encouragement for both patients and caregivers.
"We understand the unique medical, social and emotional health challenges facing older adults today. Seniors and their caregivers want to return home as quickly and safely as possible. Our teams provide an elevated level of care and support to equip patients to manage even complex conditions in an outpatient setting, decreasing the number of unnecessary ER visits," said Dr. Rezanne Khalil, MD. "We've created a space to empower older adults and their caregivers to be engaged in the activities and services that accomplish individual health goals."
A high-intensity outpatient center allows individuals to remain at home when possible and prevent hospitalization or readmission. Primary and consultative outpatient care will also address complex medical and psychosocial needs. Inpatient services include a geriatrics consult service, and a specialized Acute Care program, which focuses on helping patients admitted from private homes to return to a skilled-nursing setting.
In addition, partnerships with skilled nursing facilities across Montgomery County allow for the provision of expertise and oversight of clinical operations. It will also support transition of care as patients move from the hospital to inpatient care or back into their private homes.
Through these services, the hospital aims to retain patients' pre-hospital levels of function, reduce length of stay, reduce the need for sub-acute placement and reduce 30-day readmissions.
$2 Million Grant Supports Center's Expansion
The CSA was made possible in part by a $2 million grant from the Edward N. & Dell L. Thome Memorial Foundation, which was created in 2002 to advance the health of older adults through the support of direct service programs and medical research. The grant supported the renovation and outfitting of the outpatient center and other healthcare locations to provide coordinated care of other essential services.
"On behalf of everyone at MedStar Montgomery Medical Center, we are grateful for the generous grant and continued support from the Thome Foundation, which allows us to expand care for such an important population," continued Senker. "Our shared mission with the Thome Foundation is to advance the health of older citizens and promote aging with dignity. We're excited to bring The Center for Successful Aging model to Montgomery County and deliver important, comprehensive services across the care continuum."
